Steps taken to produce summer onion at Sadullapur

GAIBANDHA, July 17: Steps are being made to produce summer onion at farmers' level of Sadullapur Upazila of the district this year.Agriculture officials sources said, onion crisis occurs several times a year.In recent years, the crisis of onion has become widespread.Being compelled, the consumers purchase the onion from kitchen markets at higher prices. As a result, the marginal and fixed income group people face difficulties to purchase onion from the markets.Later on, the government is forced to import onion from the neighboring country India and other countries of the world to meet its demand through foreign remittance.Taking the matter into cognizance, Sadullapur Upazila agriculture office adopted the efforts to produce summer onion at the farmers' level to meet its demand all the year round.Accordingly, seedbed is being prepared on the land of the trained farmers to produce seedlings of onion.Earlier, the enthusiastic farmers were imparted need-based training on seedbed preparation, growing healthy seedlings, producing quality and standard onion side by side with using pesticide and fertiliser on the crop land judiciously at the arrangement of upazila agriculture office, said an official.At present, the selected farmers are passing busy time preparing the seedbed on their land while the officials of the agriculture office are providing technical support to make the seedbed preparation successful, he added.When the age of the seedlings would be 25 days, the seedlings would be planted on the main land raising from the seedbed, he concluded.Matiul Alam, upazila agriculture officer told The Daily Observer, primarily 90 bighas of land owned by 90 farmers of the upazila have been brought under summer onion cultivation this year.