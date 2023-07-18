Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 18 July, 2023, 8:03 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Countryside

Lumpy skin disease: Panic grips Kaharole farmers

Published : Tuesday, 18 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 97
Our Correspondent

KAHAROLE, DINAJPUR, July 17: Panic of lumpy skin disease (LSD) is prevailing among cow owners and farms in Kaharole Upazila of the district.
Farm owners and marginal farmers have lost direction. They are not getting cured their infected cows by applying medicines purchased from quacks.
 According to sources at the Department of Livestock Services (DoLS)-Kaharole, compared to last year, the number of LSD cases have been higher this year in the upazila.
A visit found 25-30 infected cows in the upazila's Sundarpur, Mukundapur, Dabour, Ramchandrapur, Rasulpur and other villages of Targaon Union. Infected cows are continuing to die but the rate of death is lower.
One each cow of Md Jahidul Islam and late Ayub Ali of Hatisha Village at Mukundapur Union died few days back. Hundreds of cows and calves have been infected. The fatality rate is higher with calves.
Quacks said, the disease has turned alarming.  Hundreds of cows and calves have been infected in all villages.  They are hiccupping to treat these animals. They said, they are providing treatment after consulting with DoLS office in the upazila.
DoLS Officer Md Raihan Ali said, at present, the LSD is under control. There is no reason to be worried, he added. He further said, it is possible to prevent the disease if some hygiene rules are maintained.
 "Infected cows are being treated in the upazila veterinary hospital. We are running campaign and vaccination programme asking cow owners to clean their cowsheds and check fly and mosquito," he maintained.
According to him, DoLS field officials are going home to home and treating infected cows with anti-biotic injection, pain killer tablets and anti-histacin.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Sree Monanjay Krishna Dutta passes away
Five shops burnt in Habiganj
Three found dead in Pabna, Khulna, Tangail
Six nabbed for stealing transformers in Feni
Boral stores no water this rainy season
Two companies fined after Aedes larvae found in Rajshahi
Three arrested for gang-raping woman in Gazipur
Road mishaps claim five lives in three districts


Latest News
Quit now, people don't want to see you in power anymore: Fakhrul tells govt
Bangladesh 'A' beat Afghanistan 'A' to seal semi-final spot
Bangladesh: Record 13 die of dengue as situation takes alarming turn
BNP, police clash in Pirojpur leaves 20 injured
Over 100 injured in BNP, police clash in Feni
Two JMB men get 17 years jail in Khulna
Ideal College student killed as he refused to give phone to muggers
Ex-BGB man killed in Gopalganj road accident
Maitree Power Plant-2 to be opened during PM's India visit
Kamal invites Indian FM to witness socio-economic development of Bangladesh
Most Read News
Problems and prospects for Rupee-Taka trade
EDOTCO, ActionAid to provide solar energy to 50 child dev centres
BD's UN event calls for South-South ties to bridge digital divide
GK Shamim jailed for 10 years
Hero Alam attacked during by-polls to Dhaka-17
Supreme Court to hear Dr Yunus's petition on July 23
Student ‘beaten to death’ by teachers, 4 held
Ideal College student stabbed dead 'by muggers'
EC monitoring elections through CCTV cameras
4 drown after waterbus capsizes in Buriganga
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft