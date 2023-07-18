Lumpy skin disease: Panic grips Kaharole farmers





Farm owners and marginal farmers have lost direction. They are not getting cured their infected cows by applying medicines purchased from quacks.

According to sources at the Department of Livestock Services (DoLS)-Kaharole, compared to last year, the number of LSD cases have been higher this year in the upazila.

A visit found 25-30 infected cows in the upazila's Sundarpur, Mukundapur, Dabour, Ramchandrapur, Rasulpur and other villages of Targaon Union. Infected cows are continuing to die but the rate of death is lower.

One each cow of Md Jahidul Islam and late Ayub Ali of Hatisha Village at Mukundapur Union died few days back. Hundreds of cows and calves have been infected. The fatality rate is higher with calves.

DoLS Officer Md Raihan Ali said, at present, the LSD is under control. There is no reason to be worried, he added. He further said, it is possible to prevent the disease if some hygiene rules are maintained.

"Infected cows are being treated in the upazila veterinary hospital. We are running campaign and vaccination programme asking cow owners to clean their cowsheds and check fly and mosquito," he maintained.

According to him, DoLS field officials are going home to home and treating infected cows with anti-biotic injection, pain killer tablets and anti-histacin.

KAHAROLE, DINAJPUR, July 17: Panic of lumpy skin disease (LSD) is prevailing among cow owners and farms in Kaharole Upazila of the district.Farm owners and marginal farmers have lost direction. They are not getting cured their infected cows by applying medicines purchased from quacks.According to sources at the Department of Livestock Services (DoLS)-Kaharole, compared to last year, the number of LSD cases have been higher this year in the upazila.A visit found 25-30 infected cows in the upazila's Sundarpur, Mukundapur, Dabour, Ramchandrapur, Rasulpur and other villages of Targaon Union. Infected cows are continuing to die but the rate of death is lower.One each cow of Md Jahidul Islam and late Ayub Ali of Hatisha Village at Mukundapur Union died few days back. Hundreds of cows and calves have been infected. The fatality rate is higher with calves.Quacks said, the disease has turned alarming. Hundreds of cows and calves have been infected in all villages. They are hiccupping to treat these animals. They said, they are providing treatment after consulting with DoLS office in the upazila.DoLS Officer Md Raihan Ali said, at present, the LSD is under control. There is no reason to be worried, he added. He further said, it is possible to prevent the disease if some hygiene rules are maintained."Infected cows are being treated in the upazila veterinary hospital. We are running campaign and vaccination programme asking cow owners to clean their cowsheds and check fly and mosquito," he maintained.According to him, DoLS field officials are going home to home and treating infected cows with anti-biotic injection, pain killer tablets and anti-histacin.