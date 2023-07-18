Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 18 July, 2023, 8:03 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Foreign News

US working with India on platform to speed its energy transition: Yellen

Published : Tuesday, 18 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 87

GANDHINAGAR, July 17: The United States is working with India to develop an investment platform to lower the cost of capital and increase private investment to fast-track India's energy transition, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Monday.

After a bi-lateral meeting with India's finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on the sidelines of a G20 meeting, Yellen said the two nations have been collaborating across a range of economic issues, including commercial and technological collaboration and strengthening supply chains.

"In particular, we look forward to working with India on an investment platform to deliver a lower cost of capital and increased private investment to speed India's energy transition," she said.

She also said the two countries are close to reaching an agreement on the global minimum tax system.

The visit is Yellen's third to India this year, indicating the growing closeness between the two countries.

The improvement in bilateral relations was highlighted during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's state visit to Washington last month which saw a slew of defence and high technology deals being signed.

Sitharaman said she was looking forward to furthering bilateral interests through development cooperation and new investment opportunities through alternate investment platforms for renewable energy.

"As we look ahead, we reaffirm our commitment to achieve substantial outcomes through close engagement," she added.
Yellen will visit Vietnam after the G20 finance meetings end on Jul 18.
    �REUTERS



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
US working with India on platform to speed its energy transition: Yellen
Global debt dominates G20 finance talks
Kremlin says it won’t cut ties with West, dialogue channels still needed
Crimea Bridge, key Russian supply line, damaged, 2 dead amid reports of blasts
US envoy Kerry calls for ‘urgent action’ on climate at China talks
Jane Birkin, British-French celebrity and style icon, dies at 76
US envoy Kerry heads to China to restart climate talks
'Heat storm' stretches into southern Europe, health alerts issued


Latest News
Quit now, people don't want to see you in power anymore: Fakhrul tells govt
Bangladesh 'A' beat Afghanistan 'A' to seal semi-final spot
Bangladesh: Record 13 die of dengue as situation takes alarming turn
BNP, police clash in Pirojpur leaves 20 injured
Over 100 injured in BNP, police clash in Feni
Two JMB men get 17 years jail in Khulna
Ideal College student killed as he refused to give phone to muggers
Ex-BGB man killed in Gopalganj road accident
Maitree Power Plant-2 to be opened during PM's India visit
Kamal invites Indian FM to witness socio-economic development of Bangladesh
Most Read News
Problems and prospects for Rupee-Taka trade
EDOTCO, ActionAid to provide solar energy to 50 child dev centres
BD's UN event calls for South-South ties to bridge digital divide
GK Shamim jailed for 10 years
Hero Alam attacked during by-polls to Dhaka-17
Supreme Court to hear Dr Yunus's petition on July 23
Student ‘beaten to death’ by teachers, 4 held
Ideal College student stabbed dead 'by muggers'
EC monitoring elections through CCTV cameras
4 drown after waterbus capsizes in Buriganga
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft