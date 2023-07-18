Video
Home Sports

Bangladesh U19 clinch youth ODI series against South Africa

Published : Tuesday, 18 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 148

Bangladesh Under-19 team clinched the five-match youth ODI series against South Africa by 3-2 after its thrilling three-wicket win over the opponents in the fifth and final game today at Shaheed
Kamruzzaman Stadium in Rajshahi.

South Africa youngsters won the first match by 10 runs on DLS before Bangladesh leveled with 14 run victory. But South Africa again led the series, winning the third game by four wickets on DLS.
At that phase, Bangladesh needed to win the both of fourth and fifth game to win the series and they did so, showing an unwavering resolve. In the fourth match, the young Tigers beat South Africa by four wickets to level the series again.

Following the template of the last four matches, the series deciding game also had a nerve-wrecking finish with Bangladesh blowing the final punch.

After being sent to bat first, the South African youngsters were bowled out for 210 with David Teeger making the team-high 63. Captain Juan James was the other notable scorer with 32.

For Bangladesh, Mahfuzur Rahman Rabby scalped 3-43 to rip through South African batting while Rohanat Doullah Borson, Rizan Hossan and captain Rafi Uzzaman Rafi took two wickets apiece.

Ariful Islam hit 68 and opener Adil Bin Siddik struck 58 to play a crucial role in Bangladesh's victory. They added 87 runs for the third wicket after Bangladesh were reduced to 48-2. The partnership was key in edging the side closer before South Africa closed the game with a flurry of wickets.

However, Bangladesh held the nerve with Rafi Uzzaman ensuring the victory, making 15 not out. Bangladesh finally reached winning target of 211-7 in 47.1 overs.    �BSS



Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
