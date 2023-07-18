Fitness camp for Asia Cup to begin on July 29Sports Reporter

Video
Published : Tuesday, 18 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 149

Bangladesh players are given two week leave after emphatic T20i series win over Afghanistan and have no international business till Asia Cup in September.

But Bangladesh are going to start preparation for the forthcoming Asia Cup and World Cup by the end of this month, confirmed BCB's chief selector Minhajul Abedin Nannu.

"Our fitness camp will begin on July 29 and we do hope that all the players will be fully fit there," Nannu told journalists on Monday. "Hopefully, conditioning camp will be helpful on fitness issues".

"Asia Cup is a very important event and we are hopeful that we'll get everyone fit before the Asia Cup and we'll be able to give the best squad," he added.

"Now we have back to back games. So, players' fitness is important here. These things also need to be considered since rest is a must if you want to get long time service from a player," he explained.

Nannu was asked if the selectors are feeling pressure before preparing the national squad for the Asia Cup and World Cup.

Former national captain acknowledged that they do feel pressure before every event. He said, "To be honest, do feel pressure.
 
It's not only before the World Cup, before every series, we do feel pressure. Because, playing good cricket is very important. Every team makes progress like us. So, we need to keep things in mind before preparing a team".

Bangladesh ODI skipper Tamim Iqbal is on leave for one and a half months. Will Tamim be fit to join the camp or be able to play in the Asia Cup? "Only medical team can say," replied Nannu. "It's very tough on our part to say anything about it now. We only can inform you when medical team will give us the updates."

Afif Hossain Dhrubo was sent to open in the last T20i against Afghanistan. Nannur termed it as 'team management's decision'. In this regard he said, "There have some established position for some players in a national team.

It's very tough to bypass those positions. So, every player should bear the mentality that whenever he gets a chance to play in the national team, whatever the position is, he should try to expose him".


