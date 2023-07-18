BCB appoint Tony Hemming as cricket Curator



The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has appointed Australia origin Stadia & Cricket consultant Tony Hemming as Curator.Hemming is a vastly experienced cricket curator and educator and an expert in the preparations of cricket turfs and soils.He joins the BCB on a two-year contract.Hemming has been an International Cricket Soil Advisor & Consultant for the WACA in Perth, Australia. He is a former Head Curator of ICC Cricket Academy and Dubai International Stadium.He was an ICC Pitch Consultant for the Oman Cricket Academy. His previous roles also include that of the Arena Manager of the Optus Stadium in Perth, International Presenter & Educator for ICC Cricket Academy, and Arena Manager for King Fahad International Football Stadium in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.