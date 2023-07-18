Video
China wins more diving gold at world championships

Published : Tuesday, 18 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 91

FUKUOKA, JULY 17: Chinese divers continued their dominance at the world championships in Japan on Monday, winning another two gold medals to make it seven out of seven so far.

Chang Yani and Chen Yiwen won the women's 3m synchronised springboard before compatriots Lian Junjie and Yang Hao took gold in the men's 10m synchronised event.

China won every diving gold at last year's world championships in Budapest and have so far maintained a perfect record in the southern Japanese city of Fukuoka.

Chen, who picked up a fourth world championships gold medal, said she preferred diving in pairs events because it gave her "a sense of security".

"The Chinese team is strong because we get a lot of support from our coaches," the 24-year-old said.

"They have encouraged us for many years."

Chang and Chen scored 341.94 to finish ahead of Britain's Scarlett Mew Jensen and Yasmin Harper on 296.58 and Italy's Chiara Pellacani and Elena Bertocchi on 285.99.

In the men's 10m synchronised, Lian and Yang finished first with a score of 477.75.

Ukraine's Oleksii Sereda and Kirill Boliukh were second on 439.32, with Mexico's Kevin Berlin Reyes and Randal Willars Valdez third on 434.16.    �AFP


