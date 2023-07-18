Bangladesh exports continue to depend on 5 key markets







These five countries reportedly sourced products worth US $ 29 billion in the last fiscal year of 2022-23, making up more than 52 per cent of Bangladesh's annual receipts of US $ 55.56 billion even as the US reportedly led the pack with a 17 per cent share followed by Germany (12.74 per cent), the United Kingdom (9.55 per cent), Spain (6.62 per cent) and France accounted for 5.92 per cent of the earnings in FY '23.



The five countries have been the top export destinations for Bangladesh for at least one decade, with their purchases making up about 50 per cent of the country's export receipts on average.

Apparel Resources adds: Meanwhile, Muhammad Abdur Razzaque, Chairman of the Research and Policy Integration for Development, a prominent think tank, highlighted the prevailing limitations of Bangladesh's export market, who added Bangladesh's exports are primarily concentrated in a few countries and focused on specific products, particularly readymade garments.



