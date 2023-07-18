134 to contest in FBCCI polls as 27 get back candidacy





With the 27 valid directors candidates, a total of 134 candidates are contesting in the FBCCI election for the 2023-25 tenure.

Earlier, the election board declared 32 candidates invalid for tax and loan default. Thirty out of 32 appealed to the election appeal board and it declared 27 as valid candidates Sunday.

Two candidates did not appeal and the appeal board quashed three petitions. So total five candidates are not participating in the election.

Finally, 73 candidates are contesting from the association group, 29 candidates from the chamber group in the election, as the election board published the final list of candidates. This year 16 directors are nominated from the association group and 16 directors from the chamber group.

Of the total 80 directors, 32 have been nominated as two nominated directors were not valid this year.

The appeal board of the FBCCI's election board has announced the names of the valid director candidates for the polls of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI).With the 27 valid directors candidates, a total of 134 candidates are contesting in the FBCCI election for the 2023-25 tenure.Earlier, the election board declared 32 candidates invalid for tax and loan default. Thirty out of 32 appealed to the election appeal board and it declared 27 as valid candidates Sunday.Two candidates did not appeal and the appeal board quashed three petitions. So total five candidates are not participating in the election.Finally, 73 candidates are contesting from the association group, 29 candidates from the chamber group in the election, as the election board published the final list of candidates. This year 16 directors are nominated from the association group and 16 directors from the chamber group.As per the FBCCI charter, 46 directors (23 from each panel) will be elected and 34 (17 from each panel) will be nominated.Of the total 80 directors, 32 have been nominated as two nominated directors were not valid this year.