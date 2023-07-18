Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 18 July, 2023, 8:00 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

BR selects Turkish firm for electric traction conversion study

Published : Tuesday, 18 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 153
Business Correspondent

BR selects Turkish firm for electric traction conversion study

BR selects Turkish firm for electric traction conversion study

The Bangladesh Railway (BR) has appointed a Turkish consulting firm to conduct the feasibility study and detailed design for electric traction conversion.

Electric traction is meant locomotion in which the driving (or tractive) force is obtained from electric motors. It is used in electric trains, tramcars, trolley buses and diesel-electric vehicles etc.

An agreement was signed between BR and TUMAS Turkish Engineering Consulting and Contracting Company (TTECCC) at Rail Bhaban on Sunday in the presence of Railway Minister Nurul Islam Sujon.

Under the Tk 80.30 million contract, the firm will conduct the study and detailed design for a year for introducing electric traction including overhead catenary and sub-station in between Narayanganj-Dhaka-Chattogram and Tongi-Joydevpur section.
BR East Chief Electrical Engineer Mohammad Habibur Rahman and Director of International Business Development of TRCCC Ismail Heydarli signed the agreement on behalf of the respective sides.
Railway Secretary Mohammad Humayun Kabir, Director General Quamrul Ahsan and other senior officials of the ministry and BR were also present.

The BR, which has been operating the train services through diesel, has taken the move to convert the diesel locomotives into electric traction in 2015 following a directive from the Prime Minister. It was expected the electric traction conversion will bring a radical change in train operation by reducing cost and travel time.

However, the initiative was shelved till 2019 at the Planning Commission, though the first PEC meeting on the development project proposal (DPP) was held three years ago.

The BR plans to introduce the electric traction on both the east and west zones in two projects after the feasibility studies and detailed design work are done. The electric traction system will reduce the railway operational cost by two-thirds from the current level.

Electric traction is economical, traffic growth-oriented as well as green compared to other modes of vehicles. It will also improve train speeds and cut down travel time by 10 to 15 per cent. Though the conversion is less expensive  the BR would need to replace locomotives with electric ones.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangladesh exports continue to depend on 5 key markets
134 to contest in FBCCI polls as 27 get back candidacy
BR selects Turkish firm for electric traction conversion study
‘Plans in pipelines to generate 9,930 MW renewable energy’
Strong monitoring needed to check rising NPL
Denmark urges BD to join int'l alliance to phase out oil and gas
Bharat Chamber to open Bangladesh Desk in Kolkata
Mustafa Kamal attends G-20 summit, hopes BD be a member


Latest News
Quit now, people don't want to see you in power anymore: Fakhrul tells govt
Bangladesh 'A' beat Afghanistan 'A' to seal semi-final spot
Bangladesh: Record 13 people die as dengue takes very alarming turn
BNP, police clash in Pirojpur leaves 20 injured
Over 100 injured in BNP, police clash in Feni
Two JMB men get 17 years jail in Khulna
Ideal College student killed as he refused to give phone to muggers
Ex-BGB man killed in Gopalganj road accident
Maitree Power Plant-2 to be opened during PM's India visit
Kamal invites Indian FM to witness socio-economic development of Bangladesh
Most Read News
Problems and prospects for Rupee-Taka trade
EDOTCO, ActionAid to provide solar energy to 50 child dev centres
BD's UN event calls for South-South ties to bridge digital divide
GK Shamim jailed for 10 years
Hero Alam attacked during by-polls to Dhaka-17
Supreme Court to hear Dr Yunus's petition on July 23
Student ‘beaten to death’ by teachers, 4 held
Ideal College student stabbed dead 'by muggers'
EC monitoring elections through CCTV cameras
4 drown after waterbus capsizes in Buriganga
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft