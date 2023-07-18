Video
Tuesday, 18 July, 2023
‘Plans in pipelines to generate 9,930 MW renewable energy’

Published : Tuesday, 18 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 81

State Minister of State for Power, Energy and Mineral Resources Nasrul Hamid said projects to generate 9,930 MW of electricity from renewable energy sources are in the pipeline.
He said this during a meeting with Winnie Estrup Peterson, the outgoing Ambassador of Denmark, at his ministry office at the Bangladesh Secretariat on Sunday. They discussed various issues related to mutual interest.
The state minister also said that Bangladesh is in process to import electricity to be generated from renewable sources from neighbouring countries.
Thanking the Danish envoy for his country's interest in Bangladesh, Nasrul Hamid said that Bangladesh has given special importance to renewable energy. He said that 1,194 MW of electricity is being generated from renewable sources, but 825.23 MW of electricity is being supplied to the national grid.
Expressing interest in producing 500 MW of electricity from offshore wind, the ambassador said Danish companies are very interested in cooperating with Bangladesh to harness blue economy.    �UNB


