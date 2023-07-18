Strong monitoring needed to check rising NPL





The central bank published quarterly report on 'Money and Money Exchange Rate' for January-March period on Monday. In the report it said, 'The sequential increase in the proportion of classified loans is one of the major challenges in banking sector.'

Defaulted loans soared to Tk 1,31,620 crore at the end of March 2023 from Tk 1,20,656 crore at the end of December 2022, according to Bangladesh Bank data.

It represents a substantial increase from Tk 1,03,273 crore in December 2021 and Tk 88,734 crore in December 2020. The increase in the NPL ratio can gradually reduce the profitability of the banks, the BB said.

Therefore, it is necessary to strengthen proper monitoring and supervision of banks and NBFIs to ensure appropriate utilisation of the provided loans, reducing NPL and establish governance in the sector, the report said.

To identify and take disciplinary actions against wilful and influential defaulters and adopt clear policies for their punishment, the Bank Company Act 1991, currently under the supervision of the board and the process of implementing the amended version of the Bank Company Act 2023 is underway.

The BB in the report said that due to the increase in global interest rates and the depreciation of the local currency against the dollar, foreign loan borrowers had to repay their loans at a higher cost, which in turn reduced profits and posed risk to asset quality.

At the same time, the increase in policy rate by the BB also raises cost of funds at the domestic level.

The Bangladesh Banks intervention in the foreign currency market by selling dollars and the increased demand for domestic loans may also create additional pressure on banks' liquidity.

The surge in non-performing loans has led to a decline in banks' lending capacity, which impeded the flow of credit to productive sectors of the economy, and thereby hampered investment, expansion, and job creation, bankers said.

Despite assurances from the government and the central bank to address and reduce defaulted loans, bankers have found the situation worsening.



To oversee the overall conditions of the state-run banks and reduce NPL of eight private commercial banks to a specific stage and improve their performance, the Bangladesh Bank regularly monitors the activities of these banks.