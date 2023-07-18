Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 18 July, 2023, 8:00 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Strong monitoring needed to check rising NPL

Published : Tuesday, 18 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75
Business Correspondent

Diligent monitoring and supervision of banks and non-bank financial institutions (NBFI) are required for reducing non-performing loans (NPL) and ensuring appropriate utilisation of the provided loans, according to a Bangladesh Bank (BB) report.
The central bank published quarterly report on 'Money and Money Exchange Rate' for January-March period on Monday. In the report it said, 'The sequential increase in the proportion of classified loans is one of the major challenges in banking sector.'
Defaulted loans soared to Tk 1,31,620 crore at the end of March 2023 from Tk 1,20,656 crore at the end of December 2022, according to Bangladesh Bank data.
It represents a substantial increase from Tk 1,03,273 crore in December 2021 and Tk 88,734 crore in December 2020. The increase in the NPL ratio can gradually reduce the profitability of the banks, the BB said.
Therefore, it is necessary to strengthen proper monitoring and supervision of banks and NBFIs to ensure appropriate utilisation of the provided loans, reducing NPL and establish governance in the sector, the report said.
To oversee the overall conditions of the state-run banks and reduce NPL of eight private commercial banks to a specific stage and improve their performance, the Bangladesh Bank regularly monitors the activities of these banks.
To identify and take disciplinary actions against wilful and influential defaulters and adopt clear policies for their punishment, the Bank Company Act 1991, currently under the supervision of the board and the process of implementing the amended version of the Bank Company Act 2023 is underway.
The BB in the report said that due to the increase in global interest rates and the depreciation of the local currency against the dollar, foreign loan borrowers had to repay their loans at a higher cost, which in turn reduced profits and posed risk to asset quality.
At the same time, the increase in policy rate by the BB also raises cost of funds at the domestic level.
The Bangladesh Banks intervention in the foreign currency market by selling dollars and the increased demand for domestic loans may also create additional pressure on banks' liquidity.
The surge in non-performing loans has led to a decline in banks' lending capacity, which impeded the flow of credit to productive sectors of the economy, and thereby hampered investment, expansion, and job creation, bankers said.
Despite assurances from the government and the central bank to address and reduce defaulted loans, bankers have found the situation worsening.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangladesh exports continue to depend on 5 key markets
134 to contest in FBCCI polls as 27 get back candidacy
BR selects Turkish firm for electric traction conversion study
‘Plans in pipelines to generate 9,930 MW renewable energy’
Strong monitoring needed to check rising NPL
Denmark urges BD to join int'l alliance to phase out oil and gas
Bharat Chamber to open Bangladesh Desk in Kolkata
Mustafa Kamal attends G-20 summit, hopes BD be a member


Latest News
Quit now, people don't want to see you in power anymore: Fakhrul tells govt
Bangladesh 'A' beat Afghanistan 'A' to seal semi-final spot
Bangladesh: Record 13 people die as dengue takes very alarming turn
BNP, police clash in Pirojpur leaves 20 injured
Over 100 injured in BNP, police clash in Feni
Two JMB men get 17 years jail in Khulna
Ideal College student killed as he refused to give phone to muggers
Ex-BGB man killed in Gopalganj road accident
Maitree Power Plant-2 to be opened during PM's India visit
Kamal invites Indian FM to witness socio-economic development of Bangladesh
Most Read News
Problems and prospects for Rupee-Taka trade
EDOTCO, ActionAid to provide solar energy to 50 child dev centres
BD's UN event calls for South-South ties to bridge digital divide
GK Shamim jailed for 10 years
Hero Alam attacked during by-polls to Dhaka-17
Supreme Court to hear Dr Yunus's petition on July 23
Student ‘beaten to death’ by teachers, 4 held
Ideal College student stabbed dead 'by muggers'
EC monitoring elections through CCTV cameras
4 drown after waterbus capsizes in Buriganga
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft