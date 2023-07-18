Video
Denmark urges BD to join int'l alliance to phase out oil and gas

Published : Tuesday, 18 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Diplomatic Correspondent

Denmark has urged Bangladesh to join the 'Beyond Oil and Gas Alliance (BOGA)'- an initiative jointly led by Denmark and Costa Rica, and assured of cooperation from the two countries in food, agriculture and ICT sectors.

BOGA is international alliance aims to phase out oil and gas production. here are 14 national and sub-national members-including Denmark, Wales, and Greenland -in three membership categories (core, associate, and friends).

Danish Ambassador to Bangladesh Winnie Estrup Petersen has formally made the request to Bangladesh Foreign Secretary Masud Bin Momen on Sunday while paying a farewell call at the State Guest House-Padma.

"Denmark expects Bangladesh's success in green energy transition, particularly focusing on offshore wind energy generation in coastal area with the Danish investment and expertise," Danish Ambassador told the Foreign Secretary during the meeting.
During the meeting Foreign Secretary reaffirmed Bangladesh's commitment to tackling climate change, green transition and sustainable infrastructure development, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

 The Foreign Secretary thanked the Danish Ambassador for her relentless efforts in taking the BD-Denmark relations to a new height during her five-year-long tenure in Dhaka.

 He thanked the Ambassador for the Danish political support to the Rohingya crisis and urged for more support of the international community towards resolving the crisis at an early date, particularly early repatriation of the forcibly displaced Rohingyas, temporarily sheltered in Bangladesh, to their homeland Myanmar.

The Danish Ambassador expressed her whole-hearted gratitude for receiving all-out support of the Bangladesh govt. during her tour of duty.

She underlined the issues of Rohingya crisis and war in Ukraine and hoped for solution of the crises at an early date with meaningful intervention of the global community.

The Foreign Secretary hosted a lunch in honour of the departing Ambassador at the end of the meeting and handed over a gift as memento.


