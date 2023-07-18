Bharat Chamber to open Bangladesh Desk in Kolkata





The desk is expected to be inaugurated during Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi's upcoming India visit in August. The minister is likely to attend the inauguration as a guest of honour.

The Bharat Chamber and the Bangladesh Chamber of Industries (BCI) have already signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to establish the desk. The MoU states that both chambers will set up such desks at their own premises.

The launch of the Bangladesh Desk is part of an effort to strengthen trade ties between West Bengal and Bangladesh. The two countries are already major trading partners, with total trade worth more than US$16 billion in 2022.

The BCC said that the Bangladesh Desk would help to "further promote and facilitate trade and investment between the two countries."

Bangladesh and India are close neighbouring countries with a long history of good bilateral relations in the areas of history, culture and geography. Over the decades, trade and political relations between the two countries have grown significantly. However, they also face significant trade barriers and challenges, trading circles said.

The two countries are the largest trading partners in the South Asia region. Bangladesh is also the largest recipient of Indian line of credit (LoC). In addition to trade, the two countries also exchange treatment, education, tourism and professional services.



