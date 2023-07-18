Mustafa Kamal attends G-20 summit, hopes BD be a member





He expressed this optimism by attending the G-20 Summit in Gujarat, India. The Bangladesh delegation led by the Finance Minister and the Governor of Bangladesh Bank Abdur Rauf Talukdar, is participating in the conference which started in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.

This was informed in a notification sent by the Ministry of Finance on Monday.

The Minister said that G20 is an international economic alliance consisting of 20 industrialized countries of the world. This alliance was formed to bring together important industrialized and developing countries of the world to discuss key issues of the global economy.

"We need to be more aware of this. To solve this crisis, we all must be sincere. Where the G-20 alliance can play a very important role," he added.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been invited to attend the Summit of Heads of State and Government.

Referring to the continuous progress of Bangladesh, the Minister said, "After the independence of Bangladesh in 1972, our GDP was only US$6.3 billion. Our GDP is now $460 billion. Bangladesh has now become a role model for development all over the world under the far-reaching and strong leadership of our Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Bangladesh is now the 35th largest economy in the world, and will become the 24th largest economy by 2036. Our next goal is to become an upper-middle income country by 2031 and a smart developed country by 2041.

The slogan of this year's G-20 Summit is "One World, One Family, One Future". The host country India has invited Bangladesh as the only 'guest country' in South Asia.

Global debt dominates G20 finance talks

AFP adds: G20 finance ministers and central bank chiefs opened talks Monday on debt restructuring deals, multilateral bank reform and finance to tackle climate change, as they aim to bolster a sagging global economy.

Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, chair and host of the summit in Gandhinagar, began by telling finance leaders of "the responsibility we have... to steer the global economy towards strong, sustainable, balanced and inclusive growth".

Key on the two-day agenda will be "facilitating consensus to intractable issues associated with rising indebtedness", Sitharaman said, speaking to reporters alongside US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

Talks will also focus on "critical global issues such as strengthening the multilateral development banks and taking coordinated climate action", Sitharaman added.



Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal said G-20 can play a major role in the ongoing global economic crisis. He expressed hope that Bangladesh will soon be included as a member of the G-20 alliance.He expressed this optimism by attending the G-20 Summit in Gujarat, India. The Bangladesh delegation led by the Finance Minister and the Governor of Bangladesh Bank Abdur Rauf Talukdar, is participating in the conference which started in Gandhinagar, Gujarat.This was informed in a notification sent by the Ministry of Finance on Monday.The Minister said that G20 is an international economic alliance consisting of 20 industrialized countries of the world. This alliance was formed to bring together important industrialized and developing countries of the world to discuss key issues of the global economy."We need to be more aware of this. To solve this crisis, we all must be sincere. Where the G-20 alliance can play a very important role," he added.He said that participating in the G-20 process is a unique opportunity for Bangladesh to be a part of the global decision-making process. Bangladesh will also participate as a 'guest country' in the G-20 summit to be held on September 9 to 10.Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has been invited to attend the Summit of Heads of State and Government.Referring to the continuous progress of Bangladesh, the Minister said, "After the independence of Bangladesh in 1972, our GDP was only US$6.3 billion. Our GDP is now $460 billion. Bangladesh has now become a role model for development all over the world under the far-reaching and strong leadership of our Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Bangladesh is now the 35th largest economy in the world, and will become the 24th largest economy by 2036. Our next goal is to become an upper-middle income country by 2031 and a smart developed country by 2041.The slogan of this year's G-20 Summit is "One World, One Family, One Future". The host country India has invited Bangladesh as the only 'guest country' in South Asia.Global debt dominates G20 finance talksAFP adds: G20 finance ministers and central bank chiefs opened talks Monday on debt restructuring deals, multilateral bank reform and finance to tackle climate change, as they aim to bolster a sagging global economy.Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, chair and host of the summit in Gandhinagar, began by telling finance leaders of "the responsibility we have... to steer the global economy towards strong, sustainable, balanced and inclusive growth".Key on the two-day agenda will be "facilitating consensus to intractable issues associated with rising indebtedness", Sitharaman said, speaking to reporters alongside US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.Talks will also focus on "critical global issues such as strengthening the multilateral development banks and taking coordinated climate action", Sitharaman added.