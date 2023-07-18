bKash holds half-yearly seminar on AML, CFT

bKash has organized a two-day long seminar to boost skills of all employees engaged in Anti Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism (AML and CFT) compliance functions.





Employees engaged in AML and CFT department including those stationed at various regions attended the seminar focused on the prevention of informal remittance, gambling/betting and unauthorized forex/cryptocurrency transactions, says a press release.





Kamal Quadir, Chief Executive Officer of bKash; Major General Sheikh Md. Monirul Islam (retd), Chief External and Corporate Affairs Officer (CECAO) and Chief Anti-Money Laundering and Compliance Officer (CAMLCO); Mohammed Ferdous Yusuf, Chief Human Resources Officer; and Saber Sharif, Head of AML and CFT Department of bKash were present at the seminar held in Dhaka recently.





bKash organises half-yearly 'AML-CFT Seminar' on a regular basis to boost skills of its employees to prevent money laundering and financing of terrorism in MFS sector and increase customers' financial security and awareness.

As a reporting organization, bKash is the only MFS provider in the country with dedicated compliance teams deployed in various regions of the country - in line with the recommendations of regulatory organizations. bKash is also playing a pioneering role among the Bangladeshi MFS providers in deploying customized compliance tools like AML360 Financial Crime Investigation Solution and Screening Intelligence System (SIS).