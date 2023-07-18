foodpanda introduces in-store grocery pickup





Following the model of food pickups from restaurants, this new service will provide customers with the convenience of picking up their groceries and daily essentials from the pandamart dark store, says a press release.

The introduction of the pick-up feature is in line with pandamart's strategy to deliver an outstanding shopping experience by embracing online-to-offline (O2O) commerce, responding to the evolving expectations of customers.

The option will be especially appealing to busy urban consumers who prefer to see the products before making their selections. With the integration of the pick-up feature, foodpanda is revolutionizing the grocery shopping scene, providing customers with a smooth and personalized experience that meets their ever-changing requirements.

Mohammad Tabrej Khan, Director of Dmart, foodpanda Bangladesh said, "We are dedicated to enriching the shopping experience for our customers by providing top-notch quality and convenience. With pick-up, customers' experience on the foodpanda platform can now be complemented with a physical in-store experience, on top of savings on delivery fees and numerous other discounts specifically designed for pickup customers , giving them more options in the way they shop and receive their orders that better suit their lifestyles and preferences. We are thrilled to elevate the grocery shopping experience in Bangladesh to new heights."

