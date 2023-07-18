ILFSL holds 27th Annual General Meeting The 27th Annual General Meeting of the International Leasing and Financial Services Ltd (ILFSL) was held at the head office of ILFSL on Monday.





Md Nazrul Islam Khan, who was appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors of the company by the High Court Division of the Supreme Court, presided over the meeting, says a press release.





Among others, Honorable Independent Directors-- Syed Abu Naser Bakhtiar Ahmed, Md Shafiqul Islam, learned Senior District and sessions judge (retd), Brigadiers General Md Meftaul Karim, Barrister Muhammad Ashraf Ali and Md Enamul Hasan FCA also joined the AGM virtually.





Managing Director (CC) Md Mashiur Rahman and Company Secretary (CC) Asaduzzaman were also present.





The chairman in his speech mentioned that amount of Tk 174.74 crore has been so far paid to depositors and totally closed various 768 depositors since his joining. All steps are in progress to recover money despite lot of obstacles. Managing Director told that at the end of rebuilding process the company will turnaround and ultimately ILFSL will return into confidence of depositors.

The organization has already resumed loan sanctioning and disbursement activating as a part of regular activities after a long gap.





As per the recommendation of the Board of Directors, 'No Dividend' for the year ended 31 December 2022 was approved and declared.