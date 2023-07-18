Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 18 July, 2023, 7:59 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

ILFSL holds 27th Annual General Meeting

Published : Tuesday, 18 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 133
Business Desk

ILFSL holds 27th Annual General Meeting

ILFSL holds 27th Annual General Meeting

The 27th Annual General Meeting of the International Leasing and Financial Services Ltd (ILFSL) was held at the head office of ILFSL on Monday.

Md Nazrul Islam Khan, who was appointed Chairman of the Board of Directors of the company by the High Court Division of the Supreme Court, presided over the meeting, says a press release.

Among others, Honorable Independent Directors-- Syed Abu Naser Bakhtiar Ahmed, Md Shafiqul Islam, learned Senior District and sessions judge (retd), Brigadiers General Md Meftaul Karim, Barrister Muhammad Ashraf Ali and Md Enamul Hasan FCA also joined the AGM virtually.

Managing Director (CC) Md Mashiur Rahman and Company Secretary (CC) Asaduzzaman were also present.

The chairman in his speech mentioned that amount of Tk 174.74 crore has been so far paid to depositors and totally closed various 768 depositors since his joining. All steps are in progress to recover money despite lot of obstacles. Managing Director told that at the end of rebuilding process the company will turnaround and ultimately ILFSL will return into confidence of depositors.
 The organization has already resumed loan sanctioning and disbursement activating as a part of regular activities after a long gap.

As per the recommendation of the Board of Directors, 'No Dividend' for the year ended 31 December 2022 was approved and declared.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangladesh exports continue to depend on 5 key markets
134 to contest in FBCCI polls as 27 get back candidacy
BR selects Turkish firm for electric traction conversion study
‘Plans in pipelines to generate 9,930 MW renewable energy’
Strong monitoring needed to check rising NPL
Denmark urges BD to join int'l alliance to phase out oil and gas
Bharat Chamber to open Bangladesh Desk in Kolkata
Mustafa Kamal attends G-20 summit, hopes BD be a member


Latest News
Quit now, people don't want to see you in power anymore: Fakhrul tells govt
Bangladesh 'A' beat Afghanistan 'A' to seal semi-final spot
Bangladesh: Record 13 people die as dengue takes very alarming turn
BNP, police clash in Pirojpur leaves 20 injured
Over 100 injured in BNP, police clash in Feni
Two JMB men get 17 years jail in Khulna
Ideal College student killed as he refused to give phone to muggers
Ex-BGB man killed in Gopalganj road accident
Maitree Power Plant-2 to be opened during PM's India visit
Kamal invites Indian FM to witness socio-economic development of Bangladesh
Most Read News
Problems and prospects for Rupee-Taka trade
EDOTCO, ActionAid to provide solar energy to 50 child dev centres
BD's UN event calls for South-South ties to bridge digital divide
GK Shamim jailed for 10 years
Hero Alam attacked during by-polls to Dhaka-17
Supreme Court to hear Dr Yunus's petition on July 23
Student ‘beaten to death’ by teachers, 4 held
Ideal College student stabbed dead 'by muggers'
EC monitoring elections through CCTV cameras
4 drown after waterbus capsizes in Buriganga
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft