Bank Asia, BB hold training for SME entrepreneurs

Bank Asia Ltd, in association with Bangladesh Bank, has organised a month-long 'Entrepreneurship Development Programme' for SME entrepreneurs in Cox's Bazar recently.





The programme was inaugurated by Md. Nazrul Islam, Additional Director (Credit Guarantee Dept.), Bangladesh Bank as the Chief Guest, says a press release.





Mohammad Jahid Iqbal, Joint Director (SMESPD) Bangladesh Bank, Nasim Ahmed, Additional District Commissioner, Cox's Bazar, Abu Murshed Chowdhury, President, Cox's Bazar Chamber of Commerce and Industry were the Special Guests. M.



Eshamul Arephin, Head of Bank Asia Institute for Training and Development, presided over the programme.





The training programme is intended to develop the new entrepreneurs with required business skills so that they can contribute to the country's economic growth through facilitating employment generation.







The programme was funded by Asian Development Bank (ADB) and managed by the Skills for Employment Investment Programme (SEIP) of SME and Special Programmes Department, Bangladesh Bank.