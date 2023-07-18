Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 18 July, 2023, 7:59 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

UK consumer group calls for govt action on grocery prices

Published : Tuesday, 18 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45

July 17: British consumer groups have urged the government to take action to support households when the competition watchdog publishes its review of grocery pricing, saying some food prices have jumped by as much as 175% since 2021.
Based on analysis of more than 21,000 food and drink products at market leader Tesco, Sainsbury's, Asda, Morrisons, Aldi, Lidl, Waitrose and Ocado found that supermarket prices rose by 25.8% between June 2021 and June 2023.
Food prices have been driven up by increased costs for animal feed, fertiliser and fuel as well as energy and labour. Poor harvests, bird flu and a weaker pound have compounded matters.
However, Which? said its findings show some supermarket products have been hit with disproportionately high inflation.
The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) is due to update on competition and pricing in the grocery sector this month. It has previously said it had not found evidence pointing to specific concerns.
"If competition issues are found, the CMA should be ready to take appropriate action," said, adding that finance minister Jeremy Hunt should also provide an update on his progress on agreeing measures with industry to ease the pressure on consumers.
UK supermarkets have rejected allegations that they have profiteered through a cost of living crisis.
Responding to the British Retail Consortium, which represents the major supermarkets, said retailers had not passed on to consumers all the cost pressures they have faced.
"The hard work being done by retailers to absorb cost increases means the UK offers among the cheapest grocery prices in Europe," said BRC Chief Executive Helen Dickinson.
She also pointed out that the prices of some key staples, such as butter and bread, have begun to fall in recent weeks.
Governments across Europe have been struggling with high inflation. Last month the French government secured a pledge from 75 food companies to cut prices on hundreds of products. Hungary, meanwhile, has imposed mandatory price cuts.
While the UK government has raised concerns about soaring food prices it has said it was not considering imposing price caps.    �Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangladesh exports continue to depend on 5 key markets
134 to contest in FBCCI polls as 27 get back candidacy
BR selects Turkish firm for electric traction conversion study
‘Plans in pipelines to generate 9,930 MW renewable energy’
Strong monitoring needed to check rising NPL
Denmark urges BD to join int'l alliance to phase out oil and gas
Bharat Chamber to open Bangladesh Desk in Kolkata
Mustafa Kamal attends G-20 summit, hopes BD be a member


Latest News
Quit now, people don't want to see you in power anymore: Fakhrul tells govt
Bangladesh 'A' beat Afghanistan 'A' to seal semi-final spot
Bangladesh: Record 13 people die as dengue takes very alarming turn
BNP, police clash in Pirojpur leaves 20 injured
Over 100 injured in BNP, police clash in Feni
Two JMB men get 17 years jail in Khulna
Ideal College student killed as he refused to give phone to muggers
Ex-BGB man killed in Gopalganj road accident
Maitree Power Plant-2 to be opened during PM's India visit
Kamal invites Indian FM to witness socio-economic development of Bangladesh
Most Read News
Problems and prospects for Rupee-Taka trade
EDOTCO, ActionAid to provide solar energy to 50 child dev centres
BD's UN event calls for South-South ties to bridge digital divide
GK Shamim jailed for 10 years
Hero Alam attacked during by-polls to Dhaka-17
Supreme Court to hear Dr Yunus's petition on July 23
Student ‘beaten to death’ by teachers, 4 held
Ideal College student stabbed dead 'by muggers'
EC monitoring elections through CCTV cameras
4 drown after waterbus capsizes in Buriganga
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft