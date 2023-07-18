Video
Tuesday, 18 July, 2023, 7:59 PM
Cartier owner Richemont shares fall as US sales slump

Published : Tuesday, 18 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 38

ZURICH, July 17: Shares in Cartier jewellery owner Richemont slid on Monday as a drop in sales in the Americas overshadowed a post-Covid rebound in China.
The Swiss luxury giant, whose other brands include fashion house Chloe and fountain pen maker Montblanc, posted 5.3 billion euros ($6 billion) in global revenue in its first quarter ending in June.
It was a 14 percent increase from the same three-month period last year.
But it was lower than the 5.4 billion euros expected by analysts surveyed by Swiss news agency AWP.
The group reported a "strong rebound" in the Asia-Pacific region, excluding Japan, with revenue surging 40 percent to 2.2 billion euros at constant exchange rates.
The removal of Covid restrictions and the reopening of borders in China in January led to double-digit growth in the mainland and triple-digit increases in Hong Kong and Macau.

But sales fell two percent in the Americas to 1.1 billion euros, stemming from "lower wholesale sales and retail sales broadly aligned with the prior-year period", the company said.    �AFP



