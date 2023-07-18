Video
Le Reve launches Rainy Day Curation

Published : Tuesday, 18 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 23
Business Desk

Le Reve, one of the leading fashion and lifestyle brands, has introduced a specially curated collection for the monsoon season called "The Rainy Day Curation." This unique collection showcases designs in monsoon colors, cuts, and fabrics that prioritize comfort and ease for both party and daily office wear, says a press release.
Monnujan Nargis, CEO of Le Reve, highlighted that the curated collection aims to create a distinct segment within the current collection, catering to special occasions. The Rainy Day Curation incorporates selected monsoon-appropriate pieces from the existing summer collection, bridging the gap between the damp heat of summer and the nostalgic ambiance of the monsoons.
The Rainy Day Curation by Le Reve prominently features lightweight and breathable fabrics such as georgette, light crepe, faille, mercerized cotton, viscose, and blended fabrics.
Layering is a key element in this collection, ensuring comfort even when it gets wet. The curation also focuses on minimal embellishment, with light plastic umbrellas, bags, and shoes for rainy days. Le Reve guarantees the trendiest rainy-day outfits for any occasion.
Keeping comfort as a priority for young individuals attending college, university, or work during the monsoon, the collection includes mid-length tunics. These tunics, with a slight flare from the waist, provide ease and resemble raindrops in the minds of young women.
For men, the collection offers core-casual styles such as crew-neck and henley t-shirts, polo shirts, and short-sleeve casual shirts. Crafted from viscose, linen, mercerized cotton, high-quality knits, and blended fabrics, these garments ensure comfort even when wet.
To celebrate the monsoons of Bengal, the collection includes timeless ethnic pieces like Bengali traditional clothes, sarees, and Punjabi pairs. The gray and white sarees feature vibrant blue or fuchsia-pink edges, sometimes adorned with colorful tassels resembling watery clouds. Additionally, men's matching Punjabi outfits complement the collection.
Choose from the Rainy Day Curation, whether it's a box pleated crepe style for a rainy evening party or a tunic layered with a light georgette shrug. For those who prefer denim and tops, they can be paired with a crepe shrug. A range of aesthetic accessories is available to perfect the party outlook. The men's partywear includes monsoon-colored full-sleeve shirts and exclusive Punjabi designs.


