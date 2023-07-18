Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 18 July, 2023, 7:59 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Ferdous Ahmed now Brand Ambassador for Deshbandhu Group

Published : Tuesday, 18 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 113
Business Desk

Ferdous Ahmed now Brand Ambassador for Deshbandhu Group

Ferdous Ahmed now Brand Ambassador for Deshbandhu Group

Popular actor Ferdous Ahmed has been appointed as the brand ambassador for Deshbandhu Group, for the third time. On Sunday actor Ferdous Ahmed signed a new one-year contract with Deshbandhu Group as their brand ambassador, says a press release.

The agreement was signed by Brigadier General (Retd.) Md. zakirHossain, Director (Operations, Administration, H.R. and Compliance) of Deshbandhu Group, popular actor Ferdous Ahmed, and Mr. MonwarHossenPathan, CEO of coordinating agency Priyonti.

Present at the signing ceremony were Md. IdrisurRahman, CEO of Deshbandhu Food and Beverage, Md. 

Tofayel Ahmed, CEO of Deshbandhu Cement Mills Limited, Md. M. Safiqul AzamTalukder, CEO of Deshbandhu Packaging Limited, Md. A.S.M. Nasir Uddin, CEO of Deshbandhu Polymer Limited, Senior GM Mahiuddin Ahmed and Brand Manager Abdullah Al Jubayer, along with other officials of the company.
According to the agreement, actor Ferdous Ahmed will participate in various promotional activities of Deshbandhu Group, including television commercials, thematic TV shows, and awareness campaigns as a brand ambassador.

Additionally, he will also be involved in the creation of congratulatory TV and thematic TV programs for occasions such as Eid, Victory Day, Independence Day, Language Day, Pohela Boishakh, and Puja, among others.We are delighted to announce the appointment of actor Ferdous Ahmed as the brand ambassador of Deshbandhu Group.

His association with our organization for the third time is a testament to the trust and credibility we share. We believe that his popularity and influence will significantly contribute to our promotional campaigns and enhance our brand image.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangladesh exports continue to depend on 5 key markets
134 to contest in FBCCI polls as 27 get back candidacy
BR selects Turkish firm for electric traction conversion study
‘Plans in pipelines to generate 9,930 MW renewable energy’
Strong monitoring needed to check rising NPL
Denmark urges BD to join int'l alliance to phase out oil and gas
Bharat Chamber to open Bangladesh Desk in Kolkata
Mustafa Kamal attends G-20 summit, hopes BD be a member


Latest News
Quit now, people don't want to see you in power anymore: Fakhrul tells govt
Bangladesh 'A' beat Afghanistan 'A' to seal semi-final spot
Bangladesh: Record 13 people die as dengue takes very alarming turn
BNP, police clash in Pirojpur leaves 20 injured
Over 100 injured in BNP, police clash in Feni
Two JMB men get 17 years jail in Khulna
Ideal College student killed as he refused to give phone to muggers
Ex-BGB man killed in Gopalganj road accident
Maitree Power Plant-2 to be opened during PM's India visit
Kamal invites Indian FM to witness socio-economic development of Bangladesh
Most Read News
Problems and prospects for Rupee-Taka trade
EDOTCO, ActionAid to provide solar energy to 50 child dev centres
BD's UN event calls for South-South ties to bridge digital divide
GK Shamim jailed for 10 years
Hero Alam attacked during by-polls to Dhaka-17
Supreme Court to hear Dr Yunus's petition on July 23
Student ‘beaten to death’ by teachers, 4 held
Ideal College student stabbed dead 'by muggers'
EC monitoring elections through CCTV cameras
4 drown after waterbus capsizes in Buriganga
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft