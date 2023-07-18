Ferdous Ahmed now Brand Ambassador for Deshbandhu Group Popular actor Ferdous Ahmed has been appointed as the brand ambassador for Deshbandhu Group, for the third time. On Sunday actor Ferdous Ahmed signed a new one-year contract with Deshbandhu Group as their brand ambassador, says a press release.





The agreement was signed by Brigadier General (Retd.) Md. zakirHossain, Director (Operations, Administration, H.R. and Compliance) of Deshbandhu Group, popular actor Ferdous Ahmed, and Mr. MonwarHossenPathan, CEO of coordinating agency Priyonti.





Present at the signing ceremony were Md. IdrisurRahman, CEO of Deshbandhu Food and Beverage, Md.





Tofayel Ahmed, CEO of Deshbandhu Cement Mills Limited, Md. M. Safiqul AzamTalukder, CEO of Deshbandhu Packaging Limited, Md. A.S.M. Nasir Uddin, CEO of Deshbandhu Polymer Limited, Senior GM Mahiuddin Ahmed and Brand Manager Abdullah Al Jubayer, along with other officials of the company.



According to the agreement, actor Ferdous Ahmed will participate in various promotional activities of Deshbandhu Group, including television commercials, thematic TV shows, and awareness campaigns as a brand ambassador.









Additionally, he will also be involved in the creation of congratulatory TV and thematic TV programs for occasions such as Eid, Victory Day, Independence Day, Language Day, Pohela Boishakh, and Puja, among others.We are delighted to announce the appointment of actor Ferdous Ahmed as the brand ambassador of Deshbandhu Group.





His association with our organization for the third time is a testament to the trust and credibility we share. We believe that his popularity and influence will significantly contribute to our promotional campaigns and enhance our brand image.