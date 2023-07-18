PRAN-RAKUB signs deal to assist dairy farmers





DHAKA, July 17: PRAN Dairy Limited and Rajshahi Krishi Unnayan Bank (RAKUB) signed a deal on finance of supply chain with a view to assisting dairy farmers of the north-western part of the country.Under the deal, farmers will get money in their bank accounts after supplying milk to PRAN Dairy. Besides, if farmers show interest in establishing a dairy firm, they would be able to get the desired loan from this bank. As a result, farmers will be solvent, and consequently, milk production will be increased significantly.Niranjan Chandra Debnath, managing director of RAKUB, and Uzma Chowdhury, director (Corporate Finance) of PRAN-RFL Group, signed the deal on behalf of their respective sides at the head office of PRAN in the capital's Badda on July 13 (Thursday), said a press release today.Raisul Alam Mondal, chairman of RAKUB, Ahsan Khan Chowdhury, chairman and chief executive of PRAN-RFL, and high officials of both sides were present.Addressing the program, Niranjan Chandra Debnath said this initiative would help the dairy sector to move forward as, under the deal, dairy farmers and milk processing will be beneficial.Uzma Chowdhury said, "This initiative will help us to move forward gradually to be 'Smart Bangladesh'. Now, dairy farmers will receive money through their bank accounts. Besides, they will be able to supply more milk. RAKUB will support providing the working capital. PRAN will be able to process a large amount of milk obtained at peak season and convert it to powder milk, which will help us to meet the demand during the lean season."