Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 18 July, 2023, 7:58 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

realme set to launch its new smartphone in Bangladesh

Published : Tuesday, 18 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52
Business Desk

Continuing the game-changing offerings from realme's Champion C-series of devices, the youth-favorite brand is all set to introduce yet another incredible device.
This smartphone is ready to set a new standard for entry-level smartphones, with three segment-best features within fast charging, large storage, and an ultra-slim body & design, says a press release.
Rumor has it that this upcoming smartphone is on its way to offer the segment-first 33W SUPERVOOC charge, accompanied by a massive battery for top-notch battery performance.
In addition to that, the device is said to have a large storage for a seamless performance and effortless saving of all-important data. And not just that, this device might come offering an ultra-slim body with a splendid design, enough to turn quite a few heads in awe!
This smartphone is also said to be bringing impressive upgrades within camera, hence can be expected to deliver crisp photos in just a click. Moreover, likely to be equipped with a powerful processor and an array of exciting features, this device is very well on its way to win hearts.
Launched earlier in other countries including Indonesia, Malaysia and Philippines, the device is said to have already received immense love from hyped customers. This has increased the anticipation for this upcoming smartphone by quite a few notches.
Looking at this range of anticipated features, it is safe to say that this newest addition to the champion series by realme is all set to take the entry-level smartphone market by storm through disruptive innovation. New segment standard is about to be set!


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangladesh exports continue to depend on 5 key markets
134 to contest in FBCCI polls as 27 get back candidacy
BR selects Turkish firm for electric traction conversion study
‘Plans in pipelines to generate 9,930 MW renewable energy’
Strong monitoring needed to check rising NPL
Denmark urges BD to join int'l alliance to phase out oil and gas
Bharat Chamber to open Bangladesh Desk in Kolkata
Mustafa Kamal attends G-20 summit, hopes BD be a member


Latest News
Quit now, people don't want to see you in power anymore: Fakhrul tells govt
Bangladesh 'A' beat Afghanistan 'A' to seal semi-final spot
Bangladesh: Record 13 people die as dengue takes very alarming turn
BNP, police clash in Pirojpur leaves 20 injured
Over 100 injured in BNP, police clash in Feni
Two JMB men get 17 years jail in Khulna
Ideal College student killed as he refused to give phone to muggers
Ex-BGB man killed in Gopalganj road accident
Maitree Power Plant-2 to be opened during PM's India visit
Kamal invites Indian FM to witness socio-economic development of Bangladesh
Most Read News
Problems and prospects for Rupee-Taka trade
EDOTCO, ActionAid to provide solar energy to 50 child dev centres
BD's UN event calls for South-South ties to bridge digital divide
GK Shamim jailed for 10 years
Hero Alam attacked during by-polls to Dhaka-17
Supreme Court to hear Dr Yunus's petition on July 23
Student ‘beaten to death’ by teachers, 4 held
Ideal College student stabbed dead 'by muggers'
EC monitoring elections through CCTV cameras
4 drown after waterbus capsizes in Buriganga
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft