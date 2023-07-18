realme set to launch its new smartphone in Bangladesh





This smartphone is ready to set a new standard for entry-level smartphones, with three segment-best features within fast charging, large storage, and an ultra-slim body & design, says a press release.

Rumor has it that this upcoming smartphone is on its way to offer the segment-first 33W SUPERVOOC charge, accompanied by a massive battery for top-notch battery performance.

In addition to that, the device is said to have a large storage for a seamless performance and effortless saving of all-important data. And not just that, this device might come offering an ultra-slim body with a splendid design, enough to turn quite a few heads in awe!

This smartphone is also said to be bringing impressive upgrades within camera, hence can be expected to deliver crisp photos in just a click. Moreover, likely to be equipped with a powerful processor and an array of exciting features, this device is very well on its way to win hearts.

Looking at this range of anticipated features, it is safe to say that this newest addition to the champion series by realme is all set to take the entry-level smartphone market by storm through disruptive innovation. New segment standard is about to be set!



Continuing the game-changing offerings from realme's Champion C-series of devices, the youth-favorite brand is all set to introduce yet another incredible device.This smartphone is ready to set a new standard for entry-level smartphones, with three segment-best features within fast charging, large storage, and an ultra-slim body & design, says a press release.Rumor has it that this upcoming smartphone is on its way to offer the segment-first 33W SUPERVOOC charge, accompanied by a massive battery for top-notch battery performance.In addition to that, the device is said to have a large storage for a seamless performance and effortless saving of all-important data. And not just that, this device might come offering an ultra-slim body with a splendid design, enough to turn quite a few heads in awe!This smartphone is also said to be bringing impressive upgrades within camera, hence can be expected to deliver crisp photos in just a click. Moreover, likely to be equipped with a powerful processor and an array of exciting features, this device is very well on its way to win hearts.Launched earlier in other countries including Indonesia, Malaysia and Philippines, the device is said to have already received immense love from hyped customers. This has increased the anticipation for this upcoming smartphone by quite a few notches.Looking at this range of anticipated features, it is safe to say that this newest addition to the champion series by realme is all set to take the entry-level smartphone market by storm through disruptive innovation. New segment standard is about to be set!