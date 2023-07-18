NBL holds anti-money laundering workshop in Jashore National Bank Limited (NBL) organized a day-long training workshop on 'Prevention of Money Laundering and Combating the Financing of Terrorism' at Pouro Community Centre, Jashore on Saturday.





In that workshop, S. M. Hasan Reza, Executive Director, Bangladesh Bank, Khulna was present as chief guest while Managing Director and CEO of National Bank Md. Mehmood Husain was present as Guest of Honor.







Hossain Akhtar Chowdhury, DMD & CAMLCO of NBL presided over the workshop. Md. Abdul Wahab, Consultant (AML & CFT) of NBL and NBL Khulna Regional Head Md. Jalal Uddin Pramanik were present at the workshop. Moreover, Branch Heads and personnel of National Bank Khulna Region participated in that workshop.