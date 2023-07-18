Video
Free online training for 6.5 lakh youths in 2000 running days

Published : Tuesday, 18 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 64
Business Desk

The history of 2000 consecutive days of free training workshops to 6.5 lakh youth has been made by Bangladesh's 'Nijer Bolar Moto Ekta Golpo' Foundation (NBMEGF).

Iqbal Bahar Zahid founded this platform 5 and a half years ago with the aim of creating employment for unemployed youth, says a press release.
On Saturday, July 15, thirty-two countries around the world, including 64 districts of Bangladesh, celebrated this unique accomplishment. The Hello Dhaka and Entrepreneurship Conference was held on this day at the TCB Auditorium in the capital's Kawran Bazar by the Dhaka District Team.

Iqbal Bahar, the chief guest of the event, said, It is a history all over the world - no one in the world has ever done such a long 90 days  batch  and continuous 2000 days of training workshops.

"I am not only producing entrepreneurs," he said. "I strive to create decent, compassionate individuals. It's the biggest pastime of my life, even if it's free. Working for an organization leads to a good sleep."
In the event Aside from the entrepreneurs sharing their own experiences, ten female entrepreneurs put on an artistic fashion display with their own manufactured apparel and culinary products.

NBMEGF  has proved that one can become an entrepreneur and start a business at any age. Already, about 1 lakh entrepreneurs and 6.5 lakh humanitarians have been created from this platform. Iqbal Bahar added.

Highlighting the idea competition of crores of Taka, he said, through the foundation, in this competition to get investment of crores through match making from among the members of the organization.

With the assistance of at least 300,000 new entrepreneurs, the NBMEGF hopes to provide jobs for 1 million people over the course of the next three years.

It should be noted that he was previously listed as having trained continuously for 1000 days in the UK Guinness Book of World Records. Iqbal Bahar, a 19-year veteran IT entrepreneur, broke his own record this time. Nobody in the entire world has completed a free training course with a specified topic every day for 2000 days in a row, not just in Bangladesh.


