Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Tuesday, 18 July, 2023, 7:58 PM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Business

Asian markets struggle as rally fades, China growth misses forecasts

Published : Tuesday, 18 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 75

HONG KONG, July 17: Asian markets struggled Monday to build on last week's rally, with new data showing China's economy grew less than expected in the second quarter as its post-Covid recovery runs out of steam.
Equities surged last week as news that US inflation slowed more than forecast fanned hopes that the Federal Reserve would soon end its campaign of interest rate hikes.
The advance was also bolstered by pledges from Beijing to introduce stimulus measures for the struggling economy.
However, the scale of the work facing Chinese officials was laid bare Monday, with data showing gross domestic product expanded 6.3 percent on-year in April-June, much less than forecast in an AFP survey.
Growth was also sharply down on a quarter-on-quarter basis, which is seen as a better guide to the state of the economy owing to the low base of comparison with last year's Covid-depressed performance.
The country's National Bureau of Statistics also said youth unemployment jumped to a record 21.3 percent in June, adding to months of data highlighting weakness in the world's number-two economy.
The readings will further stoke calls for authorities to announce more measures to fire growth, having cut interest rates last month.
But while officials have pledged to do more, there has been little concrete out of Beijing so far.
"Asia investors have been greeted by a dismal Chinese data dump to start the week," said SPI Asset Management's Stephen Innes.
"But... the data will be viewed through the lens of how it will influence the policy decisions made at the upcoming Politburo meeting in late July. With that in mind expectations should grow that Beijing will do major fiscal soon."
In early trade, Shanghai fell more than one percent, and there were also losses in Sydney, Seoul, Singapore, Manila and Wellington. Taipei and Jakarta edged up.
Hong Kong was closed because of a typhoon, while Tokyo was shut for a holiday.
The tepid performance Monday came as investors weighed the outlook for US interest rates after last week's consumer and wholesale price indexes came in below forecasts.
The readings were seen as giving the Federal Reserve room to wind down its monetary tightening drive, which has lasted more than a year.
While it is expected to hike again this month, there is debate over whether it will then call it a day or announce one more before the end of the year.
"We think it is premature to declare victory on inflation and expect volatility to remain elevated over the near term," JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategists led by Phoebe White said.
Still, bets that the Fed is close to the end of its cycle have weighed on the dollar in recent weeks, with other central banks still lifting costs owing to stubbornly sticky inflation prints.
The euro last week touched $1.1248, the highest level since February 2022, while the yen and sterling have also pushed to multi-month highs.
Also in focus is the start of the corporate earnings season, which got into full swing Friday with forecast-topping results and outlooks from banking titans Citigroup, JPMorgan and Wells Fargo.
Finance ministers and central bank bosses from the Group of 20 begin a two-day meeting in India on Monday, where they will discuss ways to bolster the stuttering global economy.    �AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Bangladesh exports continue to depend on 5 key markets
134 to contest in FBCCI polls as 27 get back candidacy
BR selects Turkish firm for electric traction conversion study
‘Plans in pipelines to generate 9,930 MW renewable energy’
Strong monitoring needed to check rising NPL
Denmark urges BD to join int'l alliance to phase out oil and gas
Bharat Chamber to open Bangladesh Desk in Kolkata
Mustafa Kamal attends G-20 summit, hopes BD be a member


Latest News
Quit now, people don't want to see you in power anymore: Fakhrul tells govt
Bangladesh 'A' beat Afghanistan 'A' to seal semi-final spot
Bangladesh: Record 13 people die as dengue takes very alarming turn
BNP, police clash in Pirojpur leaves 20 injured
Over 100 injured in BNP, police clash in Feni
Two JMB men get 17 years jail in Khulna
Ideal College student killed as he refused to give phone to muggers
Ex-BGB man killed in Gopalganj road accident
Maitree Power Plant-2 to be opened during PM's India visit
Kamal invites Indian FM to witness socio-economic development of Bangladesh
Most Read News
Problems and prospects for Rupee-Taka trade
EDOTCO, ActionAid to provide solar energy to 50 child dev centres
BD's UN event calls for South-South ties to bridge digital divide
GK Shamim jailed for 10 years
Hero Alam attacked during by-polls to Dhaka-17
Supreme Court to hear Dr Yunus's petition on July 23
Student ‘beaten to death’ by teachers, 4 held
Ideal College student stabbed dead 'by muggers'
EC monitoring elections through CCTV cameras
4 drown after waterbus capsizes in Buriganga
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft