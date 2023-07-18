Bankers Welfare Club interacts with former BB officials





The meeting, held at the Khondkar Ibrahim Khaled Auditorium of the Unnayan Shamannay office at Bangla Motor in Dhaka, discussed improving the quality of life of the bankers, according to a press statement.

Atiur Rahman, former governor of the Bangladesh Bank and Bangabandhu Chair of Dhaka University, spoke as the chief guest at the event.

He applauded the club's initiative of making a hospital for bankers and promised to support its implementation. He also appreciated the club's initiative to establish a bank for bankers.

Tapas Chandra Pal, president of the Bankers Welfare Club Bangladesh and CFO of Mercantile Bank, presided over the function.

Former executive directors of the Bangladesh Bank Abul Kalam Azad, Mainuddin Ahmad, Nirmal Chandra Bhakta, Kazi Enayet Hossain, Jiban Krishna Roy; former DGM Md Manzoor Ul Haque, Md Delwar Hossain Khan Rajeev; former president of Bangabandhu Parishad Bangladesh Bank Neshar Ahmed Bhuiyan, etc also spoke on the occasion.

The programme was inaugurated by Lion Hamidul Alam Sakha, general secretary of Bankers Welfare Club Bangladesh. Atiur Rahman's new book "Netritto and Unnayan" was launched at the event.