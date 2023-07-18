Video
Home Business

DSE and CSE fall on profit taking

Published : Tuesday, 18 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM
Business Correspondent

Indices on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and the Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE) declined on Monday as the dominant small investors booked profit on previous gains.
At the close of the trading, the benchmark index DSEX of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE), fell 6 points to close at 6,361 and the Chittagong Stock Exchange all share price index CASPI lost 6 points to 18,784.
During the session, only 83 companies  advanced, 113 declined and 172 remained unchanged at the DSE.
The turnover of the DSE slid to Tk 932 crore from Tk 933.75 on Sunday.
The top 10 companies by turnover are- Fu-Wang Food, Khan Brothers PP, RD Food, Orion Infusion, Lub-Ref, Delta Life Insurance, Associated Oxygen, Western Marine Shipyard, Lafargeholcim and Sea Pearl Beach.
The top 10 companies with rate hikes are- Midland Bank, Intake Ltd., Aziz Pipes, Khan Brothers PP, Janata Insurance, Legacy Footwear, Continental Insurance, Bangaj Ltd., Sonali Ansh Industries and Union Capital.
 The top 10 companies in price decline are- Fu-Wang Food, Rupali Life Insurance, Libra Infusion, Central Pharma, Shyampur Sugar, Lube-Ref, Fu-Wang Ceramic, Eastern Insurance, Yakin Polymer and Delta Life Insurance..
At the CSE its main index decreased by 13.22 points to 18,777 points. Shares and units of 194 companies were traded in CSE that day.
Among them, the price of 53 has increased, the price of 77 has decreased and the price of 64 has remained unchanged.
At the end of the day, shares and units of Tk 12.98 crore were traded in CSE. Shares worth Tk 19.57 crore were traded on the Sunday.


