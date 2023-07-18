Content creator Shohana Islam emerges as an inspiring figure In this digital age, where social media has become a powerful platform for self-expression and entrepreneurship, individuals like Shohana Islam have emerged as inspiring figures. Shohana, a young and passionate content creator, has carved her own path by combining her entrepreneurial skills with her creative effort.





Shohana said, "I started creating and uploading videos regularly, even alongside my regular job. Within a short period, one of my videos, capturing my university's Rag Day event in September, crossed 10 million views and increased my page followers to 1 Lakh plus. This opened doors for collaborations with various companies and small entrepreneurs like bKash, Nagad, Artisan, Qrius, Twelve, Sara Lifestyle and others in the lifestyle industry. Alongside, I have also ventured into business. Currently, I am involved in promoting local GI product (Jamdani), which has become a significant source of income for me."





She says, "Now I no longer seek a job to earn, rather I'm spending my best moments running my own business and creating content. I am grateful to my parents and all my followers for their support and encouragement in my journey."





Currently, she is working in a digital marketing agency as a Business Development Executive. Earlier she served as a Joint Secretary of Dhaka University Career Club, worked as Project Executive of 10 Minute School and General Secretary of United Health Development Program.



Shohana has had a passion for achieving something significant since she was a little girl. Her dream led her to pursue higher education at Dhaka University, where she was admitted to the prestigious Marketing Department in the 2017-2018 session. She enthusiastically participated in extracurricular activities by joining both on-campus and off-campus clubs.







In 2019, Shohana dived into the realm of Facebook aesthetic videos, discovering her innate talent for capturing the attention of thousands of viewers. The increasing number of content creators in 2022-2023 inspired her to create more captivating content.





Shohana's ability to leverage technology, connect with her audience, and build a thriving business stands as a testament to her entrepreneurial spirit. She serves as an example for aspiring business owners and content producers, inspiring people to realize their full potential, follow their passions, and build a life that is satisfying and meaningful.





Through her engaging content and collaborations with renowned brands, she has effectively harnessed the power of social media to make a meaningful impact.