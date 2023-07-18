Video
Tuesday, 18 July, 2023
Business

US-Bangla Airlines celebrates 9th anniv

Published : Tuesday, 18 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 68
Business Correspondent


US-Bangla, one of the leading private airlines of Bangladesh, on Monday celebrated its 9th anniversary of flying as on the day thje airlines enters 10th year.
US-Bangla Airlines extended its sincere congratulations and best wishes to all the well-wishers on their ninth anniversary.
On 17 July 2014, US-Bangla started its journey in Bangladesh Aviation by operating a flight on Dhaka-Jashore route with DASH8-Q400 aircraft. According to the plan, US-Bangla has strengthened the air communication system in the shortest possible time by operating flights to all airports within Bangladesh within the first one year.
Domestic routes operate flights from Dhaka to Chattogram, Cox's Bazar, Sylhet, Jashore, Saidpur, Barishal, Rajshahi. On 15 May 2016, within two years of the start of the US-Bangla journey, the flight on the Dhaka-Kathmandu route took off. US-Bangla international routes include Kolkata, Chennai, Male, Muscat, Doha, Dubai, Sharjah, Kuala Lumpur, Singapore, Bangkok and Guangzhou.
US-Bangla Airlines plans to operate flights to Delhi, Jeddah, Riyadh, Dammam and Abu Dhabi in the near future. There are plans to add 6 wide body aircraft to the US-Bangla fleet this year. Besides, US-Bangla Airlines is moving ahead with plans to operate flights to various destinations in Europe including London, Rome by 2024 and to New York and Toronto by 2025.
US-Bangla ranked 5th among South Asian airlines in Skytrax World Airline Awards 2023. This achievement of US-Bangla Airlines in global aviation will help Bangladesh aviation further.
The US-Bangla fleet currently has a total of 19 aircraft, including eight Boeing 737-800, eight ATR 72-600 and three Dash8-Q400. US-Bangla has a record of operating more than 90% on-time flights since its inception.
By setting a unique precedent in passenger service, US-Bangla has been able to gain the confidence of the passengers as a Bangladeshi airline. US-Bangla currently has about 2500 officers and employees at home and abroad. Which is also working to solve the unemployment problem of the country. Besides, it is keeping the wheel of the country's economy running by paying regular tax-surcharges. Besides, the country's reputation has been enhanced by operating flights on international routes. Earning foreign exchange is making the country's economy stronger.
There are websites and mobile apps for collecting US-Bangla tickets. It has more than 40 sales offices of its own in the country and abroad. There is 'Skystar' program for frequent flyers.
US-Bangla Airlines is going to set up its own MRO (Maintenance, Repair and Operations) soon. US-Bangla has taken initiatives to establish flying school, engineering school to create skilled human resources.
Mohammed Abdullah Al Mamun, Managing Director of US-Bangla Airlines, said on the occasion of entering its 10th year, "In a competitive world, we are ready to take on any kind of competitive challenge. In today's world there is no substitute for brand new aircraft to provide proper service to passengers. US-Bangla is constantly adding new aircraft to the fleet to ensure comfortable service for passengers."


