Six employees of IFIC Bank receives Integrity Award

IFIC Bank PLC awarded integrity among the employees and staff for the fiscal year 2021-2022 in recognition of demonstrating exemplary effort under the national integrity strategy (NIS) of the government of Bangladesh.





Shah A Sarwar, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Bank, attended a ceremony at the bank's head office on Sunday as the chief guest and handed over certificates, crests and checks to the employees nominated for 2021-2022.





Deputy Managing Directors, Head of HRM Division K. A. R. M. Mustafa Kamal, and other senior officials of the bank's development officers were also present at the event.



Among the award recipients, IFIC Bank Integrity Award 2021-2022 was awarded to Syed Mansoor Mostafa in the top executive category, Dilip Kumar Mandal and Naimur Rahman jointly received the executive category, Ziaur Rahman in the officer category, Helal Ahmed in the branch manager category and Mohammad Shaheb Ali in the support staff category.





Congratulating the award winners on the occasion, Shah A Sarwar, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Bank said that the Integrity Award introduced by the government will increase the motivation among all the employees of the Bank.





To motivate the employees to practice integrity guidelines, a reward policy was suggested by Bangladesh Bank. ln accordance with that policy and guidelines, IFIC Bank distributed the Integrity Award.