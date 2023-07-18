Robi to borrow $55m from owner Axiata Group





Mobile phone operator Robi Axiata Limited has decided to take a $55 million loan from its parent company Axiata Group.

The board of the leading mobile operator in Bangladesh, approved the decision, according to a disclosure on the Dhaka Stock Exchange made on Monday. The tenure of the loan will be three years.

Robi also informed that it did not pledge any asset as collateral and did not create any charge with the Registrar of Joint Stock Companies and Firms (RJSC) in relation to the loan agreement.

Business CorrespondentMobile phone operator Robi Axiata Limited has decided to take a $55 million loan from its parent company Axiata Group.The board of the leading mobile operator in Bangladesh, approved the decision, according to a disclosure on the Dhaka Stock Exchange made on Monday. The tenure of the loan will be three years.Robi also informed that it did not pledge any asset as collateral and did not create any charge with the Registrar of Joint Stock Companies and Firms (RJSC) in relation to the loan agreement.