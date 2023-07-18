Bangladesh to seek GSP from US again





The sixth edition of the Trade and Investment Cooperation Forum Agreement (TICFA) meeting is scheduled to be held on 11th September.Bangladesh will once again call upon the USA for duty-free access as the tariff imposed on exports from the country is reportedly one the highest faced by goods entering the western nation.It may be mentioned here the annual two-day forum (TICFA), dedicated to enhancing bilateral trade and investment between two countries, is scheduled to commence in Dhaka, reportsApparel Resources.During TICFA, the United States Trade Representative (USTR), the primary trade negotiating body of the US, may express concerns regarding labour conditions and intellectual property rights in Bangladesh, among other trade-related matters. These discussions aim to foster transparency and cooperation in trade relations.Meanwhile, securing duty-free access or reduced tariffs for exports to the US market will be a key priority for Bangladesh. Currently, exported goods, especially garment items, face a tariff of 15.62 per cent when shipped to the US.At the TICFA meeting, Bangladesh intends to raise the issue of obtaining duty-free access as a crucial topic for negotiation even as this would greatly benefit Bangladesh's exports and further strengthen the trade ties between the two countries.