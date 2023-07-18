Video
Half Yearly Confce of Southeast Bank Agent Banking held in Ctg

Published : Tuesday, 18 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 116
Business Desk

Southeast Bank Ltd recently organized Chattogram Divisional "Southeast Bank Agent Banking Half Yearly Conference 2023". Nuruddin Md Sadeque Hossain, Managing Director of Southeast Bank Ltd inaugurated the conference as the chief guest, says a press release.
All the partners of agent outlets of Southeast Bank Agent Banking in the Chattogram division participated in this conference along with other officials of the Bank to review the overall in-depth progress of Southeast Bank Agent Banking in the first half of the year and then discussed various policies to achieve the business goals for the remaining half of the year.
Southeast Bank launched Agent Banking "SHAGOTOM" on March 7, 2021 and its objective is to expand banking services for the unbanked people specially for farmers and small entrepreneurs to uphold the trend of financial inclusion and spread banking services across the country.
Southeast Bank Agent Banking "Shagotom" continues to provide banking services through 'Tijarah'-Islamic and Conventional Agent Banking outlets across the country.
All kinds of modern and technology backed Conventional and 'Tijarah'-Islamic Banking Services will be provided from Southeast Bank Agent Banking "Shagotom". Customers can get many more facilities from Southeast Bank Agent Banking "Shagotom" like they may open an account (savings/current); Cash Deposit/ Withdraw;  Fund transfer; Cash transfer through BEFTN at any Bank account; Foreign Remittance; Processing of Cheque Book, Debit Card and Credit Card; Micro, Medium and Krishi loan; Attractive health insurance benefit; Utility bill; Loan installment; Government allowance, Regular Customers Loan and also get internet banking service facilities. Customers will also be able to perform necessary banking services round the clock at Recycler ATM at the Agent outlet.


