Monday, 17 July, 2023, 10:17 AM
Floods aggravate in central region

Published : Monday, 17 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65
Staff Correspondent

The floods began to aggravate on Sunday in the country's central region due to onrush of waters from upstream India.

But the flood waters began to recede from the country's North and North-Eastern districts with  water levels of most of the rivers falling due to fewer  rainfall.

According to Flood Forecasting and Flood Warning Centre (FFWC), the water levels of the Ganges, Padma and Jamuna rivers were in rising trend, which may continue in next 48 hours, while the Brahmaputra River was in falling trend.

All the major rivers in the North-Eastern region are in falling trend, which may continue in next 24 hours, said the FFWC bulletin.

Except the river Dudhkumar, all the rivers in Kurigram, including the river Teesta, Brahmaputra and Dharla, were flowing below their danger levels, Mehadi Hasan, Assistant Engineer of Bangladesh Water Development Board (BWDB) said.

He, however, said that the flood waters may continue to recede from the low-lying areas of Kurigram district in next 24 hours.

Besides, water of the Surma is decreasing and the flood waters were likely to continue to recede  from Sunamganj district, BWDB sources said.

Habiganj BWDB Executive Engineer Shameem Hasnain Mahmud said that the Khowai River was  flowing below its danger mark, which may continue in next 48 hours.

The overall flood situation in Kurigram started to improve as most of the rivers passing through the district was receding.

However, there is shortage of dry food and clean water as people remained marooned in the flood waters for the last four to five days. There is also acute shortage of fuel and cattle fodder. People are also facing absence of sanitation facilities due to the floods.

According to the District Relief and Rehabilitation Office, 185 villages in 45 unions in the district have been affected by the floods. At least 62,880 people  became victims of erosion by rivers and the recurrent floods.

And at least five educational institutions were destroyed and two were partially damaged.

Kurigram Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Saidul Arif said 650 tonnes of rice and Tk 10 lakh in cash have been allocated for the flood victims. Of these, 275 tonnes of rice and Tk 9 lakh have been disbursed already.

'In addition, 361 temporary and 18 permanent shelters have been prepared for the flood affected people. We have 275 shallow boats ready, including four rescue boats, to rescue the marooned villagers. We are ready to deal with any kind of emergency,' he added.

The flood situation in Teesta river basins remained unchanged despite water level falling in the river.

Over half a crore people are marooned in flood waters  and they are undergoing untold sufferings, locals said.

According to Kurigram BWDB sources, the water of Dudhkumar river was flowing 9 cm above the danger level at 9 am on Sunday.

On the other hand, the water of Dharla was flowing at 14 cm below its danger mark at Kurigram Sadar point, Brahmaputra at 35 cm below its danger level at Nunkhawa point and the Teesta 30 cm below its danger level at Chilmari.



