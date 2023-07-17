Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 17 July, 2023, 10:16 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Sectoral Dialogue Partner Status

Momen seeks ASEAN member states' support to BD's candidacy

Published : Monday, 17 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 65
Diplomatic Correspondent

Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen has sought ASEAN member states' support to Bangladesh's candidacy for attaining Sectoral Dialogue Partner status of the regional bloc by the time of the next summit.
 
"Extend your active support to Bangladesh's candidacy for attaining Sectoral Dialogue Partner status of the regional bloc," Bangladesh's Foreign Minister said while speaking at the 30th ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) held in Jakarta, Indonesia on Friday, according to a Foreign Ministry release.

Momen also sought stronger and more effective support of ASEAN leaders and ARF member States to ensure safe, sustainable, dignified and voluntary return of Rohingyas to their homeland, it added.

He also cited Indo-Pacific Outlook (IPO) of Bangladesh emphasizing the peace-centric foreign policy of Bangladesh, based on Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman's dictum 'friendship to all, malice towards none.'

In addition, he stressed the necessity of financing and technology transfer for effectively graduating from LDC, attaining SDGs, becoming a knowledge-based advanced economy and building a prosperous and climate-resilient delta in time.

Momen reiterated Bangladesh's commitment and continued support to ARF activities aimed at collective security, peace and shared prosperity.

Appreciating this year's theme, "ASEAN Matters: Epicentrum of Growth", he acknowledged the strong and effective commitment of ASEAN for strengthening regionalism and multilateralism as well as ASEAN centrality in furthering confidence building through constructive dialogue.

While presenting an overview of Bangladesh's socio-economic development over the last decade, Momen highlighted effective Covid management, Disaster Risk Reduction, investment in sustainable infrastructure, and contribution in UN peacekeeping operations.

The meeting concluded by adopting seven outcome documents including ARF statement on the commemoration of 30 years of the ARF, statement of the 30th ASEAN Regional Forum on strengthening maritime non-traditional security cooperation, ARF statement on Nuclear Risk Reduction, Guidance on Nuclear Risk Reduction: In Pursuit of a World Without Nuclear Weapons, Collection of Documents Commemorating the 30th Anniversary of the ASEAN Regional Forum, ARF Work Plan for Counter Terrorism and Transnational Crime 2023-2025 and Concept Paper on the Establishment of an Expert Group on Ferry Safety.

The Foreign Minister also attended the reception hosted by the Indonesian Foreign Minister. Momen also called on Joko Widodo, President of Indonesia.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Floods aggravate in central region
Momen seeks ASEAN member states' support to BD's candidacy
Dhaka-17 goes to by-polls today
PM to be speaker in special DU convocation in Oct
Police administration reshuffled
Rear Admiral M Nazmul Hasan new Navy chief
HRC urges int'l community to fund Rohingyas in BD
Time not yet ripe to declare health emergency over dengue: DG


Latest News
No surprise if N.Korea conducts new nuclear test, US says
By-election to Dhaka-17 seat underway
Saudi spending spree won't harm MLS's Messi-led global push - Garber
Messi ready to greet Miami fans after rain on his parade
4 drown after waterbus capsizes in Buriganga
Bangladesh sweep T20 series vs Afghanistan
Waterbus with 70 to 80 passengers on board capsizes in Buriganga
Six dengue patients die, 1,424 hospitalised in 24 hrs
Pakistan PM to hand over power to caretaker govt
Trainee doctors' monthly allowance raised to Tk 25,000
Most Read News
Appeal dismissed, 2 Japanese children to stay in mother's custody
Railway blocked by workers, Dhaka's train communication halted
Khaleda Zia's hearing in 11 cases deferred to Aug 20
Sheikh Hasina needs to be PM again: FBCCI
Female lawyer killed as bus rams motorcycle on Hanif flyover
BNP gets DMP's nod to hold march, asked not to use loudspeakers
Samrat is in India for medical treatment, lawyer tells HC
By-election to Dhaka-17 seat on Monday
Women’s contribution to agriculture
Momen courts ASEAN for dialogue partner status to Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft