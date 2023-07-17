Video
Dhaka-17 goes to by-polls today

Published : Monday, 17 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Staff Correspondent

The by-election in Dhaka-17 constituency, comprising of Gulshan, Banani, Baridhara, and Dhaka Cantonment areas will be held today.
 
The parliament seat fell vacant following death of d popular actor and freedom fighter Akbar Hossain Pathan Farooque, MP, on May 14.

However, the country's main opposition Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) is not contesting.

Among the candidates, ruling Awami League's Mohammad Ali Arafat is contesting with Boat symbol while Jatiya Party's (Quader) Major (Retd) Sikder Anisur Rahman with Plough symbol, Zaker Party's Kazi Md Rashedul Hassan with Rose symbol, Major (Retd) Sheikh Habibur Rahman of  Trinamool BNP with Sonali Aash symbol, Rezaul Islam Swapan of Bangladesh Congress with Green Coconut symbol, Bangladesh Sanskritik Muktijot's Mohammad Akhter Hossain with Chari (Cane), Jonotar Adhikar Party Chairman Tarikul Islam Bhuiyan with Truck symbol and Tiktoker Ashraful Hossen Alom, known as Hero Alom, with Ektara symbol.


