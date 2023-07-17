Video
PM to be speaker in special DU convocation in Oct

Published : Monday, 17 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 69
DU Correspondent

The Dhaka University (DU) authorities will invite Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina as Convocation Speaker in the upcoming special convocation of the university, to be held in October this year.

The authorities came with this decision on Sunday in a Syndicate meeting with Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman in the chair.

In this special convocation, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman will be awarded honorary degree of 'Doctor of Laws' (posthumously).

President Mohammed Shahabuddin is expected to preside over the ceremony, said a press release issued by the university's Public Relations Office.

The release stated that this special convocation will be organised in the central playground of the university on any convenient day of the convocation-speaker in October.

The Syndicate meeting therefore thanked the Vice-Chancellor, Deans Committee and Academic Council for recommending the invitation to Sheikh Hasina as the convocation speaker in the special convocation.


