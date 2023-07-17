PM to be speaker in special DU convocation in Oct







The authorities came with this decision on Sunday in a Syndicate meeting with Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman in the chair.



In this special convocation, Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman will be awarded honorary degree of 'Doctor of Laws' (posthumously).

President Mohammed Shahabuddin is expected to preside over the ceremony, said a press release issued by the university's Public Relations Office.



The release stated that this special convocation will be organised in the central playground of the university on any convenient day of the convocation-speaker in October.



The Syndicate meeting therefore thanked the Vice-Chancellor, Deans Committee and Academic Council for recommending the invitation to Sheikh Hasina as the convocation speaker in the special convocation.



