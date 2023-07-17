Police administration reshuffled





The government on Sunday reshuffled the police administration by transferring 16 Deputy Inspectors General (DIG) and 35 Additional Deputy Inspectors General.



According to the Ministry of Home Affairs' two notifications signed by Md Mahabur Rahman Sheikh, Senior Assistant Secretary of the Public Security Division, Bijoy Biplob Talukder has been transferred to Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) as Commissioner, while RMP Cmmissioner Md Anisur Rahman has been transferred to Rajshahi Range Police.





DIG of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Md Abul Kalam Siddique has been transferred to Tourist Police, DIG AKM Nahidul Islam to CID, DIG of Barishal Range SM Aktaruzzaman to Police Staff College, Dhaka, DIG of Highway Police Md Mozammel Haque to Khulna Metropolitan Police, Khulna Metropolitan Police Commissioner Md Masudur Rahman Bhuiyan to Highway Police, DIG of Armed Police Battalion Md Jamil Hasan to DIG Barishal Range, Additional DIG (promoted to DIG) of Special Branch (SB) Rakhfar Sultana Khanam to DIG Sarda Police Academy, Joint Commissioner (promoted to DIG) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Md Zakir Hossain Khan to DIG Industrial Police, Additional DIG (promoted to DIG) Md Moniruzzaman to DIG of SB, Dhaka, Additional DIG (promoted to DIG) of Police Headquarters Mohammad Abdullaheel Baqi to DIG Armed Police Battalion, DIG of Police Training Centre, Tangail Md Moinul Islam to DIG Training Driving School, Dhaka and DIG of Training Driving School and Dhaka Md Nazrul Islam to DIG Police Training Centre, Tangail.



In another circular, the Additional DIG of Police Headquarters Md Maruf Hossain Sardar and Additional DIG of SB have been made Additional DIGs of Dhaka Range.



Additional DIG of SB Md Sazzadur Rahman was sent to Mymensingh Range as Additional DIG, while Joint Commissioner of DMP Liton Kumar Saha was sent to Sylhet Range as Additional DIG.



DIG of Rajshahi Range Md Abdul Baten has been transferred to Rangpur Range and DIG and Rangpur Range's DIG Mohammad Abdul Alim Mahmud has been transferred to Anti-Terrorism Unit (ATU), Dhaka.