Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 17 July, 2023, 10:16 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Front Page

Police administration reshuffled

Published : Monday, 17 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 58
Staff Correspondent


The government on Sunday reshuffled the police administration by transferring 16 Deputy Inspectors General (DIG) and 35 Additional Deputy Inspectors General.

 According to the Ministry of Home Affairs' two  notifications signed by Md Mahabur Rahman Sheikh, Senior Assistant Secretary of the Public Security Division, Bijoy Biplob Talukder has been  transferred to Rajshahi Metropolitan Police (RMP) as Commissioner, while RMP Cmmissioner Md Anisur Rahman has been transferred to Rajshahi Range Police.
 DIG of Rajshahi Range Md Abdul Baten has been transferred to Rangpur Range and DIG and Rangpur Range's DIG Mohammad Abdul Alim Mahmud has been transferred to Anti-Terrorism Unit (ATU), Dhaka.

 DIG of Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Md Abul Kalam Siddique has been transferred to Tourist Police, DIG AKM Nahidul Islam to CID, DIG of Barishal Range SM Aktaruzzaman to Police Staff College, Dhaka, DIG of Highway Police Md Mozammel Haque to Khulna Metropolitan Police, Khulna Metropolitan Police Commissioner Md Masudur Rahman Bhuiyan to Highway Police, DIG of Armed Police Battalion Md Jamil Hasan to DIG Barishal Range, Additional DIG (promoted to DIG) of Special Branch (SB) Rakhfar Sultana Khanam to DIG Sarda Police Academy, Joint Commissioner (promoted to DIG) of Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) Md Zakir Hossain Khan to DIG Industrial Police, Additional DIG (promoted to DIG) Md Moniruzzaman to DIG of SB, Dhaka, Additional DIG (promoted to DIG) of Police Headquarters Mohammad Abdullaheel Baqi to DIG Armed Police Battalion, DIG of Police Training Centre, Tangail Md Moinul Islam to DIG Training Driving School, Dhaka and DIG of Training Driving School and Dhaka Md Nazrul Islam to DIG Police Training Centre, Tangail.

 In another circular, the Additional DIG of Police Headquarters Md Maruf Hossain Sardar and Additional DIG of SB have been made Additional DIGs of Dhaka Range.

 Additional DIG of SB Md Sazzadur Rahman was sent to Mymensingh Range as Additional DIG, while Joint Commissioner of DMP Liton Kumar Saha was sent to Sylhet Range as Additional DIG.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Floods aggravate in central region
Momen seeks ASEAN member states' support to BD's candidacy
Dhaka-17 goes to by-polls today
PM to be speaker in special DU convocation in Oct
Police administration reshuffled
Rear Admiral M Nazmul Hasan new Navy chief
HRC urges int'l community to fund Rohingyas in BD
Time not yet ripe to declare health emergency over dengue: DG


Latest News
No surprise if N.Korea conducts new nuclear test, US says
By-election to Dhaka-17 seat underway
Saudi spending spree won't harm MLS's Messi-led global push - Garber
Messi ready to greet Miami fans after rain on his parade
4 drown after waterbus capsizes in Buriganga
Bangladesh sweep T20 series vs Afghanistan
Waterbus with 70 to 80 passengers on board capsizes in Buriganga
Six dengue patients die, 1,424 hospitalised in 24 hrs
Pakistan PM to hand over power to caretaker govt
Trainee doctors' monthly allowance raised to Tk 25,000
Most Read News
Appeal dismissed, 2 Japanese children to stay in mother's custody
Railway blocked by workers, Dhaka's train communication halted
Khaleda Zia's hearing in 11 cases deferred to Aug 20
Sheikh Hasina needs to be PM again: FBCCI
Female lawyer killed as bus rams motorcycle on Hanif flyover
BNP gets DMP's nod to hold march, asked not to use loudspeakers
Samrat is in India for medical treatment, lawyer tells HC
By-election to Dhaka-17 seat on Monday
Women’s contribution to agriculture
Momen courts ASEAN for dialogue partner status to Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft