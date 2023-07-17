

Rear Admiral M Nazmul Hasan new Navy chief



The Ministry of Defence on Sunday issued a notification in this regards.



He will replace current CNS Admiral M Shaheen Iqbal, who took the office on July 25, 2020. According to the provision, the new CNS will take his on the day of retirement of the outgoing CNS.

The newly appointed Chief of Naval Staff Rear Admiral M Nazmul Hassan was commissioned in Bangladesh Navy on July 1, 1986.



In his long and illustrious career, he has served in various staff, instructional and command appointments at different levels.



Prior to the appointed as Chief of Naval Staff, the Admiral has performed the duties of Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Operations), Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Personnel), Director Naval Operations and Director Naval Intelligence at Naval Headquarters and as Director General Civil Military Relations of Armed Forces Division.



He commanded four warships of Bangladesh Navy, including Training Frigate BNS UMAR FAROOQ.



He also commanded Bangladesh Naval Academy, Naval Aviation and Navy's Special Force, SWADS.



In his Naval Career, the Admiral has commanded Bangladesh Navy Fleet and also served as the Commander Chattogram Naval Area. During this time, he continued the process of rehabilitation of Forcibly Displaced Myanmar Nationals in Bhasanchar.



Besides, he made a special contribution to the rehabilitation of homeless and poor people in remote coastal areas by implementing shelter projects under the office of the Prime Minister.



Moreover, he served as the Chief Organizer of the International Fleet Review (IFR) 2022 held for the first time in Bangladesh.



As the High Commissioner of Bangladesh to the Maldives, he made significant contributions to the development of bilateral ties between Bangladesh and the Maldives by sending a medical team from the Bangladesh Armed Forces to help the Maldives government's immunization programme, organising birth Centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, and hosting the Prime Minister's first bilateral visit to the Maldives.



He is highly regarded by officers and sailors of all ranks for his admirable leadership, commitment and dedication. He was awarded with the Extraordinary Service Medal (OSP) for meritorious contribution in service life.



Rear Admiral Nazmul is a distinguished graduate of Defense Services Command and Staff College, Mirpur and Naval War College, USA.



He also attended Naval Command Course in US and National Defence Course in Bangladesh. His academic qualifications include Bachelor of Science degree from Chattogram University and Masters in Defense Studies from National University, Bangladesh.



He also took part in the UN Peacekeeping Mission in former Yugoslavia.



His 38-year career has been marked by great professionalism and military prowess, influenced by the values of the Father of the Nation, the spirit of the Liberation War, and patriotism. He has always been committed to developing Bangladesh and the Bangladesh Navy.



Rear Admiral Nazmul is married to Nadia Sultana and the couple is blessed with a son and a daughter.



