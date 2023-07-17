Time not yet ripe to declare health emergency over dengue: DG





If the number of dengue patients in the country increases further, health service may disrupt, said the Director General (DG) of the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS), Dr ABM Khurshid Alam.He expressed this fear in a virtual press conference organized by the Directorate of Health on Sunday.Dr Khurshid said, "We are providing treatment by arranging extra beds in the hospitals. However, the time has not come to declare a health emergency over the dengue situation."He said, "Mugda Medical College Hospital has the highest number of dengue patients in Dhaka. Next are Dhaka Medical College Hospital, Sir Salimullah Medical College and Mitford Hospital and Shaheed Suhrawardy Medical College Hospital."He said Mugda Hospital allocated 500 beds for dengue patients. But there are about 600 dengue patients admitted there. They tried to shift some patients from there but the patients did not agree. Patients want to get treatment near their homes."For this reason, additional beds are being arranged at Mugda Hospital to provide medical treatment," he said.The DG of DGHS also said, "Dengue patients came from Shanir Akhra, Jatrabari, Sabuj Bagh, Kadmatli, Basabo, Mugda and Rampura putting pressure on Mugda Hospital."Mentioning that the beds in other hospitals are empty, Dr Khurshid said, "Still we do not have any crisis to ensure treatment for dengue patients,""The number of dengue patients in the hospital is increasing alarmingly every day. If the infection increases, we will face crisis," he added.Dr Khurshid claimed many private hospitals are not disclosing the number of dengue patient admitted.He said, "We will take legal actions against those private hospitals that are hiding the information of dengue patient admissions."