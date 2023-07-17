

Tigers whitewash Afghans in T20i



The Tigers skipper Shakib Al Hasan won the toss in the evening and preferred to chase with two changes. Afif Hossain and Hasan Mahmud replaced injured Rony Talukdar and pacer Shoriful Islam.



Speedster Taskin Ahmed stroke twice to send both the Afghan openers to the dugout as Hazratullah Zazai was sent home on four while his mate Rahmanullah Gurbaz joined Zazai on eight.

Ibrahim Zadran and Mohammad Nabi then started repairing work but rain raid when Afghans were on 39 for two from 7.2 overs and consumed 105 minutes of the game and eventually the match revised as 17-over a side affair.



Nabi however, returned to the dugout scoring 16 runs off 22 balls with one four and Ibrahim was dismissed on 22 off 27 with one boundary and as many over boundary. Shakib Al Hasan's dismissed Najibullah Zadran in the last ball of 11th over to complete his brace as he preyed on Ibrahim earlier in this over. Najibullah went for three runs. Afghanistan therefore, had been in serious trouble losing five wickets to post 67 runs on the board from 11 overs. Azmatullah Omarzai and Karim Janat's cameos helped Afghanistan to post a decent total of 116 runs for seven wickets from stipulated 17 overs.



Taskin Ahmed notched three wickets for 33 runs as Shakib and Mustafizur Rahman shared the rest between them.



According to the Duckworth-Lewis method, Bangladesh got a revised target of 119 runs from 17 overs and they came to chase with a surprising opening pair combining Liton Das and Afif Hossain. They piled-up 67 runs together to lay Bangladesh's winning foundation as Liton dismissed on 35 off 36 and Afif on 24 off 20. Najmul Hossain Shanto's quick dismissal on four created tension in the middle for a while, which was eased by Shakib and Tawhid Hridoy. Hridoy departed on 19 off 17 when Bangladesh were 12 runs away from victory. Shakib and Shamim Patowari did the rest remaining unbeaten on 18 and seven respectively.



Mujeebur Rahman and Omarzai took two wickets each.



Earlier on July 14, Bangladesh took 1-0 lead beating Afghanistan by two wickets.

