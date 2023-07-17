Video
Six more dengue deaths, 1,424 new cases in a day

20,878 affected across country so far

Published : Monday, 17 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 123
Staff Correspondent

Six more deaths were reported from dengue in 24 hours till Sunday morning, raising the fatalities from the mosquito-borne disease in Bangladesh to 106 this year.

During the 24- hour period, 1,424 more patients were hospitalised with viral fever, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).

Of the new patients, 741 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and the rest outside it, according to DGHS.

A total of 4,955 dengue patients, including 3,154 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.

So far, the DGHS has recorded 20,878 dengue cases, 15,817 recoveries.

Tk 50 fixed as fee for dengue test at govt hospitals.

The country logged 281 dengue deaths in 2022 - the highest on record after 179 deaths recorded in 2019. Also, it recorded 62,423 dengue cases and 61,971 recoveries last year.


