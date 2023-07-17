

Six more dengue deaths, 1,424 new cases in a day



During the 24- hour period, 1,424 more patients were hospitalised with viral fever, according to the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS).



Of the new patients, 741 were admitted to hospitals in Dhaka and the rest outside it, according to DGHS.

A total of 4,955 dengue patients, including 3,154 in the capital, are now receiving treatment at hospitals across the country.



So far, the DGHS has recorded 20,878 dengue cases, 15,817 recoveries.



Tk 50 fixed as fee for dengue test at govt hospitals.



The country logged 281 dengue deaths in 2022 - the highest on record after 179 deaths recorded in 2019. Also, it recorded 62,423 dengue cases and 61,971 recoveries last year.



