BNP announces 2-day route march in city

They have no such objection. We sought their cooperation. We hope they will cooperate with us," he said. BNP Publicity Secretary Shahid Uddin Chowdhury Anee said Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) has no objection to the BNP's two-day marches in the capital. DMP suggested changing the route of Tuesday's programme.He said this after a BNP delegation met with DMP Commissioner Khandker Golam Faruq at his Bailey Road office on Sunday.BNP wants to start the march programme on Monday form Gabtali and move towards Technical Junction, Mirpur (1), Mirpur (10), Kazipara, Sheorapara, Taltala (Agargaon), Vijay Sarani, Karwan Bazar, FDC, Moghbazar, Malibagh, Kakrail, Nayapaltan (Party Office), Fakirapool, Motijheel (Shapla Chatwar), Ittefaq Junction, Dayaganj and Raisaheb Bazar Junction.On Wednesday the march programme will start from Abdullahpur and will move towards Airport, Kuril Bishwaroad, Badda, Rampura Bridge, Malibagh Abul Hotel, Khilgaon, Basabo, Mugdapara, Sayedabad and Jatrabari (Crossroads).Anee said, "We discussed with the DMP Commissioner the march programmes of our one-point movement.They have no such objection. We sought their cooperation. We hope they will cooperate with us," he said.