2 new political parties get EC approval for registration





The Election Commission (EC) on Sunday decided to register two new political parties Bangladesh Nationalist Movement (BNM) and Bangladesh Supreme Party (BSP).



Out of 12 political parties, who sought registration, only two political parties got registrations to contest in the next general election.





He said, "Jahangir Alam said the commission took the decision to give registration to the two parties after verifying all the data. A notification in this regard will be issued on Monday."



"By July 26, a notice will be published in the newspapers to find out if anyone has any objection over the registration. If any, the objections will be resolved and then the next decision will be taken," he added.



The Election Commission (EC) on Sunday decided to register two new political parties Bangladesh Nationalist Movement (BNM) and Bangladesh Supreme Party (BSP).Out of 12 political parties, who sought registration, only two political parties got registrations to contest in the next general election.Election Commission Secretary Jahangir Alam said this to reporters after a meeting of the Commission at the Nirbachan Bhaban in the capital's Agargaon on Sunday.He said, "Jahangir Alam said the commission took the decision to give registration to the two parties after verifying all the data. A notification in this regard will be issued on Monday.""By July 26, a notice will be published in the newspapers to find out if anyone has any objection over the registration. If any, the objections will be resolved and then the next decision will be taken," he added.