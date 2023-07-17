Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Monday, 17 July, 2023, 10:15 AM
Advance Search
Advance Search
latest
Home Miscellaneous

Japanese mother Eriko gets custodianship of Malika, Lina

Published : Monday, 17 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40
Court Correspondent

At last a Japanese mother,  Eriko Nakano,  was awarded the   custodianship of her two children as a Dhaka District Judge Court  on Sunday upheld the family court verdict.

Judge AHM Habibur Rahman Bhuiyan dismissed the appeal filed by their father, Bangladesh-born US citizen Imran Sharif.

Sharif  filed the appeal challenging the family court verdict that dismissed the case filed by him in February last year, seeking custody of his children.

On January 29, Judge Durdana Rahman of Dhaka's Second Assistant Judge and Family Court gave the custody of the children -- Nakano Jasmine Malika, 11, and Nakano Laila Lina, 9 -- to Eriko.

The court said it reached the decision, considering the wellbeing of the children.

Eriko Nakano married Bangladesh-born US citizen Imran Sharif in 2008 in Japan. They became parents of three children subsequently. In 2020, Eriko filed a divorce petition with a Japanese court.

Imran later took two of their daughters with him and came to Bangladesh. Eriko too came to Bangladesh and filed a petition with the apex court for the custody of the two children.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
BNP announces 2-day route march in city
2 new political parties get EC approval for registration
Japanese mother Eriko gets custodianship of Malika, Lina
Status Summary Report launched on road safety risk factors in DNCC
At least 41 dead after heavy rain and flash floods in northern India
Fair polls possible under existing laws: Law Secy tells EU team
CJ forms five HC benches to dispose of old cases
Tribunal defers charge framing to Nov 30


Latest News
No surprise if N.Korea conducts new nuclear test, US says
By-election to Dhaka-17 seat underway
Saudi spending spree won't harm MLS's Messi-led global push - Garber
Messi ready to greet Miami fans after rain on his parade
4 drown after waterbus capsizes in Buriganga
Bangladesh sweep T20 series vs Afghanistan
Waterbus with 70 to 80 passengers on board capsizes in Buriganga
Six dengue patients die, 1,424 hospitalised in 24 hrs
Pakistan PM to hand over power to caretaker govt
Trainee doctors' monthly allowance raised to Tk 25,000
Most Read News
Appeal dismissed, 2 Japanese children to stay in mother's custody
Railway blocked by workers, Dhaka's train communication halted
Khaleda Zia's hearing in 11 cases deferred to Aug 20
Sheikh Hasina needs to be PM again: FBCCI
Female lawyer killed as bus rams motorcycle on Hanif flyover
BNP gets DMP's nod to hold march, asked not to use loudspeakers
Samrat is in India for medical treatment, lawyer tells HC
Women’s contribution to agriculture
By-election to Dhaka-17 seat on Monday
Momen courts ASEAN for dialogue partner status to Bangladesh
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000.
Phone: PABX- 41053001-06; Online: 41053014; Advertisement: 41053012.
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], For Online Edition: [email protected]
  [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft