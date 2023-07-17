Japanese mother Eriko gets custodianship of Malika, Lina







Judge AHM Habibur Rahman Bhuiyan dismissed the appeal filed by their father, Bangladesh-born US citizen Imran Sharif.



Sharif filed the appeal challenging the family court verdict that dismissed the case filed by him in February last year, seeking custody of his children.

On January 29, Judge Durdana Rahman of Dhaka's Second Assistant Judge and Family Court gave the custody of the children -- Nakano Jasmine Malika, 11, and Nakano Laila Lina, 9 -- to Eriko.



The court said it reached the decision, considering the wellbeing of the children.



Eriko Nakano married Bangladesh-born US citizen Imran Sharif in 2008 in Japan. They became parents of three children subsequently. In 2020, Eriko filed a divorce petition with a Japanese court.



Imran later took two of their daughters with him and came to Bangladesh. Eriko too came to Bangladesh and filed a petition with the apex court for the custody of the two children.

