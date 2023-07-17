Status Summary Report launched on road safety risk factors in DNCC







Bloomberg Philanthropies has funded the Bloomberg Philanthropies Initiative for Global Road Safety 2020-2025 (BIGRS) to address the huge burden of road traffic injuries globally. This project is being implemented in 15 different countries and 28 cities including Dhaka North. As part of the BIGRS, the Johns Hopkins International Injury Research Unit (JH-IIRU) is periodically conducting roadside observation study in collaboration with the Centre for Injury Prevention and Research, Bangladesh (CIPRB). As part of the assessment of road safety risk factors in Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC), three rounds of data were collected in August 2021. A status summary report is developed summarizing key findings from the observational study and highlighting key recommendations.



A programme to launch the Status Summary Report (SSR) was held on Sunday, at the Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) conference room. The program was jointly organized by DNCC, JH-IIRU, CIPRB and Vital Strategies. Salim Reza, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), DNCC attended the event as chief guest.

Senior officials from different government organizations, representatives from the BIGRS partner organizations in Bangladesh, academic institutes, and civil society organizations actively participated in the event and shared their thoughts for utilizing the findings of the report.



Dr Salim Mahmud Chowdhury from CIPRB discusses the purpose of the SSR while Shirin Wadhwaniya from JH-IRU presented the study findings. During her presentation, Shirin mentioned that vulnerable road users accounted for 83 per cent of reported road traffic fatalities in 2021.



Salim Reza, Chief Guest of the event highlighted the current activities taken by DNCC to promote road safety during his speech. He added that the city corporation is implementing road safety activities by developing three circles called Traffic Engineering Circle, Mechanical Circle and Civil Engineering Circle.



In November 2022, 10 per cent of the observed vehicles were travelling above the speed limit. While during the early morning hours (between 4.30 am - 6.00 am), 49 per cent of the observed vehicles were travelling above the speed limit. Correct helmet use among all occupants was 78 per cent. But correct helmet use among the passengers was only 47 per cent. Seatbelt use was only 57 per cent among the drivers and was very low among passengers (5 per cent). None of the children travelling by vehicle were found using child-seat or child restraint.



In the panel discussion, Sharif Uddin, Additional Chief Engineer, DNCC stated that road engineering is one of the key factors for ensuring road safety. Additionally, he stated that engineering principles are being used all around the country when designing new roads or improving the existing ones.



Mahbub E Rabbani, Director (Road Safety), of Bangladesh Road Transport Authority also stated that BRTA is currently working to set speed limits for all types of roads and assigned a safe transportation system in the country.



During the panel discussion, Mamunur Rahman, Senior Road Safety Specialist, Dhaka Transport Coordination Authority (DTCA) added that DTCA has shared engineering design of different types of user-friendly pedestrian crossings. All the designs are available on their own website, he added.



Dr Nusaer Chowdhury, Deputy Program Manager, Non-Communicable Disease Control (NCDC) program, Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) mentioned that as part of Road Safety, NCDC, DGHS is implementing some activities. Among them, the notables are the development of a strategy and costed action plan for Road Traffic Injury (RTI) victims, conducting research to find out the overall scenario of morbidity, disability, and mortality due to RTI, and developing local volunteers for emergency first aid response for the RTI victims, etc.



Dr Sohel Reza Chowdhury, Director, Department of Epidemiology, National Heart Foundation of Bangladesh added that RTI is a serious health burden that is increasing day by day. To minimize this, we need a coordinated approach with all the relevant stakeholders.



