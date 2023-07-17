Video
Published : Monday, 17 July, 2023 at 12:00 AM  Count : 52

AL intimidation tactics no longer work, people will establish their rights: Fakhrul

Chattogram, July 16:   BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Sunday said the intimidation tactics of the government no longer work, and so the people of the country will forcibly remove the Awami League to establish their rights.

 "Still there is time and you (AL) should resign, There is no point in showing guns and issuing threats. You have committed a lot of crimes. If you do not step down, people will remove you to establish their rights," he said.

Fakhrul was addressing a public rally in front of the BNP office in Chattogram.
 
Issuing a warning note to Awami League, Fakhrul said "The time of AL ended now and I clearly told them to step down and dissolve the parliament."

"You (AL) were involved in judicial killing, some 40 lakh BNP men were accused in 1.24 lakh cases. No one can cling to power permanently. Authoritarians like Namrud, Feraun and Ershad failed to cling to power and Sheikh Hasina you also can't cling to power as the throne of power is not permanent for anyone. So step down," he said.

Awami League will starve if there is a caretaker, neutral, or non-partisan government to oversee the next election, he added.

"Awami League is like Heron as Heron remained standby on the pond water and water body to catch fish and like Heron they (AL) also search for a scope to cling to the power," said the BNP leader.

"The Election Commission is like Thutho Jagonnath (disabled) as they have no power. Whatever AL says, they just implement it," he said.

Pointing finger at Sheikh Hasina, BNP senior leader said "In 2021, Sheikh Hasina told us that there will be fair elections and everyone can cast their votes. But what we see is that the vote was cast on the eve of Election Day."

As long as this government stays, people's suffering will increase, he said.

The BNP leader also alleged that "Khaleda Zia has been imprisoned for eight years on a false case. She fought uncompromisingly for democracy. We have unveiled a 31-point outline aimed at "reforming" the constitution and state system."    �UNB


